How To Watch Barcelona Vs Celta Vigo La Liga Match In (India, US, UK)?

(CTN News) – On Tuesday night at the iconic Camp Nou, Barcelona will host Celta Vigo in their next La Liga match. The game will start live on May 11 at 1:00 a.m. IST. Catalan giants are no longer able to win the league, but they will hope to win two of their next three matches to ensure a second place.

For the Sky Blues, a draw against Xavi’s side could take them into the top half of the table. Given that both teams have little to play for, the managers of both sides might introduce new players or a different playing style, which might make the game more interesting. Thus, ahead of what promises to be an exciting game, here is a look at how to watch La Liga live in India, the UK, and the US, and the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming details.

Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live streaming details in India

Viacom Network has the official broadcast rights for La Liga matches in India, so Indian football fans can watch live La Liga matches there. Fans can watch the Barcelona vs Celta Vigo live stream on the Voot app or Jio TV, and they can also follow the match on the social media pages of the two teams as well as on the Offical website.