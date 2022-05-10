Adreian Payne, Former Michigan State Basketball Star, Shot & Killed At 31

(CTN News) – It’s a sad day today. Adreian Payne passed away today at the age of 31. While attending Michigan State University, Adreian Payne excelled in his academic career, being named to the All-Big Ten team twice (2013 and 2014). It was the Atlanta Hawks who selected the 6’10” post-player with the 15th overall pick in the 2014 NBA Draft.

Adreian Payne was a Pro A champion

In addition to the Hawks, Adreian Payne also played for the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves. In 2018, after leaving the NBA, however, he excelled when he went to play overseas. Besides being a Pro A champion (2019) and winning the French Cup (2019), Adreian Payne was also a Greek League champion (2018), and a Greek Basketball Cup winner (2019).

I am deeply saddened by the news. He gained national attention through his friendship with Lacey Holsworth, an 8-year-old cancer patient, during his senior season at Michigan State University. A tragic loss has been experienced by millions of people from all over the country and the world.

The thoughts and prayers that we are sending to the family, friends, and fans of Adreian Payne are certainly positive. It is my firm belief that there will be tributes offered from various teams and organizations in the near future.

Related CTN News: