Messi Vs Ronaldo: Comparisons Of Goals, Assists, & Ratings For 2021/22

(CTN News) – Since over 15 years ago, football fans have witnessed the rivalry between the Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo and the Argentine superstar Lionel Messi on the field. Both players have won 12 Balon d’Or awards between them and provided memorable moments for their fans. During the summer transfer window, Ronaldo returned to Manchester United, while Messi left Barcelona for the first time in over 21 years to join Paris Saint-Germain.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s notable impact on Manchester United

Ronaldo has enjoyed a brilliant season since joining back up with the Red Devils. He currently has the highest goal-scoring record for the team in all competitions. In his second season at the United camp, he scored a double on his debut, but the team has failed to live up to expectations, currently sitting sixth in the Premier League 2021-22 table. They were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League 2021-22 after losing to Atletico Madrid by an aggregate score of 1-2 goals in the Round of 16.

Lionel Messi’s lack of goals for PSG

Messi, on the other hand, has struggled to make the impact that was expected of him at PSG. Messi hasn’t scored for Barcelona, and the squad exited the Champions League after losing by an aggregate score of 3-2 to Real Madrid in the Round of 16. Nevertheless, he struck form just in time and helped his team win the Ligue 1 title in 2021-22. Following that, here is a comparison of goals and assists for Ronaldo and Messi in 2021-22.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats in the Premier League 2021-22 for Manchester United

Matches Played: 28

Goals: 17

Assists: 3

Minutes per goal: 134

Cristiano Ronaldo’s stats for Manchester United in all competitions

Matches Played: 37

Goals: 23

Assists: 3

Minutes per goal: 132

Lionel Messi’s stats in Ligue 1 2021-22 for PSG

Matches Played: 22

Goals: 4

Assists: 13

Minutes per goal: 448

Lionel Messi’s stats for PSG in all competitions

Matches Played: 30

Goals: 9

Assists: 13

Minutes per goal: 279

