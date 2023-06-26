Cubs vs Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Betting Odds, Run Line And Total

Cubs vs Cardinals: The Chicago Cubs and the St. Louis Cardinals will play in the London Series finale on Sunday, with ESPN serving as the broadcaster.

The first pitch is scheduled for 10:10 a.m. ET at London Stadium in London, England.

While St. Louis will start Matthew Liberatore (1-2, 6.12) after planned starter Jack Flaherty was scratched due to hip stiffness, the Cubs will turn to ace Marcus Stroman (9-4, 2.28 ERA).

Chicago was all but written off after a disastrous May, but things have changed this month. The Cubs have now won four straight games and nine of their past ten after cruising to a 9-1 victory in game one on Saturday.

They are now 37-38, just one game under.500, and two games behind the Cincinnati Reds in the NL Central loss standings.

Cubs vs Cardinals Scores

Starting pitching is what continues to carry Chicago; Justin Steele had six more great innings yesterday, and Stroman and Drew Smyly have both been outstanding.

The Cubs have the ability to make a significant impact in the National League if Saturday’s outburst is an indication that Ian Happ, Dansby Swanson, and the rest of the lineup are prepared to awaken.

While all is going on, St. Louis is still in neutral. This team entered the season with genuine World Series hopes thanks to arguably the most talented group of position players in baseball.

However, the pitching has been a disaster — Adam Wainwright just doesn’t seem to have Major League stuff anymore, as Saturday’s outing proved — and the offence has struggled to stay consistent amidst a number of injuries.

The Redbirds came to London having won both of their most recent series, but up until this moment, it’s been one step forward and one step back.

On the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cubs are a -150 favourite, while the Cardinals are a +130 underdog.

Cubs vs Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 10:10 AM ET

10:10 AM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Location: London, United Kingdom

London, United Kingdom Venue: London Stadium

London Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cubs vs Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here are the odds, run line, and over/under values for this game as reported by various sportsbooks.

Cubs vs Cardinals Predictions

RHP Marcus Stroman, who is having a career year, will get the ball from the Chicago Cubs.

Although Stroman has made 16 starts and has a record of 9-4 with a 2.28 ERA and 1.02 WHIP, his underlying numbers paint a different image because the right-hander has 45th percentile or lower average exit velocity, hard-hit rate, and xBA values.

Even if his surface-level statistics do not decline, his strikeout rate, whiff rate, and chase rate all fall in the 45th percentile or lower.

The St. Louis Cardinals, a team Stroman struggles against, could be the opponent for this regression.

He has made eight starts versus St. Louis in his career and has a 1-4 record, 4.73 ERA, and 1.37 WHIP. The Cardinals’ lacklustre performance this season is obviously not due to their hitting, as well.

In terms of runs scored per game, hits per game, BA, SLG, OPS, and home runs, St. Louis currently has a position in the top half of the league. In addition, the Cards’ strikeout rate against right-handed pitching ranks eighth in the league.

Seven out of the nine St. Louis batters in the anticipated starting lineup for Sunday have a K rate below 23% so far this year.

