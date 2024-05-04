Connect with us

Patients With Liver Disease Can Benefit From Skipping One Meal Of Meat
Patients With Liver Disease Can Benefit From Skipping One Meal Of Meat

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

2 hours ago

on

Liver Disease
HEALTHDAY

(CTN News) – During advanced liver disease cirrhosis, skipping meat at mealtime can help reverse dangerous blood ammonia levels.

A gastroenterologist at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond and the study lead author, Dr. Jasmohan Bajaj, said that even small changes in diet, such as one meal without meat every now and then, could help with liver disease by reducing harmful ammonia levels..”

Bacteria in your gut generate ammonia as they help the body digest food, as explained by the research team. Ammonia is excreted harmlessly by the kidneys when someone has a healthy liver.

As a result of cirrhosis, the Liver Disease is unable to process ammonia properly. As a result, toxic ammonia builds up.

In some cases, ammonia can reach the brain and cause confusion or delirium, according to the researchers. This is called hepatic encephalopathy, which can result in a coma or even death if left untreated.

In these processes, diet can play an important role, since Western diets are low in fiber and high in meat and carbohydrates, which increase the production of ammonia in the intestines.

What if meat were excluded from the equation?

The Richmond VA Medical Center conducted the study on 30 meat-eating adults who were being treated for cirrhosis. The patients were asked to consume one of three types of burgers: pork/beef mix, vegan meat substitute, or vegetarian “bean burger”.

Approximately 20 grams of protein were present in all three burgers. A whole grain bun was served with low-fat potato chips. No toppings were added to the burgers.

To determine blood ammonia levels, Bajaj and colleagues used specific amino acid markers in the blood after the meal.

Those who consumed Liver Disease meat burgers had higher blood levels of ammonia than those who consumed either plant-based burger.

Bajaj acknowledged that it can be difficult to make long-term dietary and behavioral changes, however, he wondered if making occasional adjustments could be an option for these patients. Liver Disease patients with cirrhosis need to know that making positive dietary changes will not be overwhelming or difficult.”

Due to the small size of the study group, the Richmond team emphasized that their findings are preliminary. It is still possible, however, for physicians to inform patients with cirrhosis about the new findings, and to encourage them to refrain from eating meat.

Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

