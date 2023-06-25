Four Players Suspended and Fines Imposed After Intense US-Mexico Soccer Match

(CTN News) – Last week’s highly anticipated soccer match between the US Men’s National Team (USMNT) and Mexico turned into a heated and contentious affair, suspending four players.

The match’s aggressive nature, coupled with the spectators’ discriminatory chants, prompted Concacaf, the governing body for soccer in North and Central America, to take action by announcing the suspensions on Friday.

The match, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, witnessed pushing, shoving, and other unsportsmanlike conduct from both sides, leading to the contest being cut short by approximately four minutes.

Concacaf cited “on-field player misconduct” as the reason behind the disciplinary measures. Among the players, César Montes from Mexico and Weston McKennie from the USMNT faced the harshest penalties, as both were suspended for four games.

McKennie, whose shirt was torn during a scuffle, was penalized for his involvement in the altercation. Similarly, Gerardo Arteaga from Mexico and Sergiño Dest from the USMNT received three-game suspensions each. The suspensions include an automatic one-game ban and must be served during Concacaf national team competitions.

Tensions reached their boiling point just before the 70-minute mark when Montes lashed out at Folarin Balogun, resulting in a red card for the Mexican player.

Shortly after that, McKennie was also sent off for participating in the ensuing altercation.

Fifteen minutes later, another scuffle between Arteaga and Dest unfolded, leading to both players being shown straight red cards for pushing each other.

In addition to the suspensions, Concacaf imposed an undisclosed fine on both the US and Mexican federations.

Both teams were also cautioned that any further incidents in their upcoming matches would result in more severe sanctions. CNN has contacted the federations for comments on the matter.

Despite the fiery contest, the USMNT emerged victorious with a 3-0 win. They went on to clinch the Nations League title three days later by defeating Canada 2-0.

Currently, both teams are preparing for the upcoming Gold Cup, with the USMNT scheduled to face Jamaica in Chicago on Saturday and Mexico set to take on Honduras in Houston on Sunday.

These suspensions are a stark reminder of the significance of maintaining sportsmanship and fair play on the soccer field. Such disciplinary measures discourage future incidents and foster a positive and respectful atmosphere during matches.

