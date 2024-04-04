Connect with us

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO: 100 Passengers Rescued After Koh Tao Ferry Catches Fire
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

LIVE VIDEO! Austrian Tourist Attacks Taxi Driver in Phuket Over Cigarette

Crime News

Police Bust 70 Year-Old Man With 22Kg of Heroin Hidden in Sunscreen Boxes

News News Asia

Magnitude 7.2 Earthquake in Taiwan Claims 9 Lives, Injures Over1000

News Regional News

Wildlife Officials to End Wild Monkeys Overtaking Lopburi, Thailand

Legal News Southern Thailand

Phuket Court See a Serge in Tourists Arrests and Litigation

Health News

Concern Grows Over Children Using e-Cigarettes and Vapers in Thailand

Health News Regional News Tourism

Thailand's Government Considers Emergency Health Insurance for Tourists

News Regional News

Briton Bleeds to Death After Falling Through Glass Shower Screen in His Pattaya Home

News

OPEC+ Policy Monitored, However, Geopolitical Tensions Remain

News Southern Thailand

Woman Charged After Abandoning Kittens on the Roadside

News

US Inflation Worries Lead To Gold Smashing The Record Again

News

The Strongest Earthquake In Nearly 25 Years Hits Taiwan

News

Lauren Boebert Gets Emergency Surgery To Remove a Blood Clot

News Regional News

Majority of People in Thailand Against Recriminalising Cannabis

News News Asia

"VIDEO" Tsunami Warning Issued After Magnitude 7.4 Quake Strikes Taiwan

News

Gold Falls Below Record Highs After Dollar Yields Rise

News

Moderate Threat Of Severe Weather Exists In Kentucky And Indiana

News News Asia

Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Northeastern Japan

Middle East News

Israel Bombs Iranian Embassy in Syria Killing Top Commander

News

LIVE VIDEO: 100 Passengers Rescued After Koh Tao Ferry Catches Fire

Avatar of CTN News

Published

48 mins ago

on

Koh Tao Ferry Carrying 100 Passengers Catches Fire Off the Coast of Koh Tao

On Thursday morning, a passenger ferry carrying over 100 passengers, including foreigners, caught fire off the coast Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Thailand. There were no reported casualties among the passengers or crew.

The fire broke out on the Ko Jaroen 2 ferry, which operates on the Surat Thani-Koh Tao route, around two to three nautical miles off the island in Koh Phangan district, according to Pol Col Chokchai Sutthimek, chief of Koh Tao police station. The incident occurred at 7 a.m.

The sleeper boat, which carried 97 Thai and foreign passengers, 11 crew members, and merchandise, left Surat Thani around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for Koh Tao. As the ship approached Koh Tao port, a fire broke out in its engine room.

Following the notice, boat operators and island officials swiftly rushed boats to the sea to rescue the persons on board. Everyone was carried to shore. However, some people received minor injuries as a result of asphyxia.

According to Marine Department chief Kritphet Chaichuai, officials were notified of the fire at 6.40 a.m., when the Koh Tao ferry was around 2 nautical miles off the shore near Chalok Ban Kao harbor in tambon Koh Tao.

Boats from Koh Tao were dispatched to aid the passengers and crew of the Koh Tao ferry, who were all successfully evacuated. The fire was under control by 8.20 a.m.

Mr Kritphet claimed the fire-damaged boat had 90 passengers and eight crew members, despite police claims of 100 passengers and 11 staff members. The department chief announced the formation of a fact-finding commission to investigate the occurrence.

Photos of Koh Tao Ferry Rescue:

Ferry to Koh Tao catches fire Ferry to Koh Tao catches fire Ferry to Koh Tao catches fire Ferry to Koh Tao catches fire Ferry to Koh Tao catches fire Ferry to Koh Tao catches fire
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies