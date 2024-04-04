LIVE VIDEO: 100 Passengers Rescued After Koh Tao Ferry Catches Fire

On Thursday morning, a passenger ferry carrying over 100 passengers, including foreigners, caught fire off the coast Koh Tao in Surat Thani, Thailand. There were no reported casualties among the passengers or crew.

The fire broke out on the Ko Jaroen 2 ferry, which operates on the Surat Thani-Koh Tao route, around two to three nautical miles off the island in Koh Phangan district, according to Pol Col Chokchai Sutthimek, chief of Koh Tao police station. The incident occurred at 7 a.m.

The sleeper boat, which carried 97 Thai and foreign passengers, 11 crew members, and merchandise, left Surat Thani around 11 p.m. on Wednesday for Koh Tao. As the ship approached Koh Tao port, a fire broke out in its engine room.

Following the notice, boat operators and island officials swiftly rushed boats to the sea to rescue the persons on board. Everyone was carried to shore. However, some people received minor injuries as a result of asphyxia.

According to Marine Department chief Kritphet Chaichuai, officials were notified of the fire at 6.40 a.m., when the Koh Tao ferry was around 2 nautical miles off the shore near Chalok Ban Kao harbor in tambon Koh Tao.

Boats from Koh Tao were dispatched to aid the passengers and crew of the Koh Tao ferry, who were all successfully evacuated. The fire was under control by 8.20 a.m.

Mr Kritphet claimed the fire-damaged boat had 90 passengers and eight crew members, despite police claims of 100 passengers and 11 staff members. The department chief announced the formation of a fact-finding commission to investigate the occurrence.

Photos of Koh Tao Ferry Rescue: