(CTN News) – Despite Baker Mayfield’s efforts to rebuild his NFL career as a starter for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he is still focusing his off-field attention on the matter of 12-million dollars that went unaccounted for from his financial records.

As a result, Baker Mayfield as well as Emily, his wife of ten years, have filed a petition to try and obtain their financial records for the year 2018.

To make sure that the couple fully understands what happened to their money and where it went, this is done in order to answer all of their questions.

In spite of the fact that there are no details available at the moment, there have been countless incidents of this nature throughout history, especially involving young athletes.

Taking advantage of them is easy and when you’re making so much money you don’t often take the time to make sure everything is in order and people around you can end up getting rich without you knowing about it.

In a recent interview with the KXAN news station in Austin, Texas, Billy Gates confirmed that the Mayfield family had filed the petition on their behalf.

Earlier this week, attorneys for Baker Mayfield and Emily Mayfield filed a petition in Travis County District Court in an effort to obtain information regarding the potential misappropriation of 12-million dollars by an Austin investment firm where family members work for Baker Mayfield, according to a statement released by the firm.

According to the lawsuit, it was filed in the 250th district court on Tuesday.

The petition asks the defendants, Camwood Capital Management Group, Camwood Ventures, Texas Contract Manufacturing Group, Unitech, Apex Machinic and Lor-Van, to turn over financial records from 2018 to 2023.”

According to Baker Mayfield , answers will not be forthcoming for some time

As Baker Mayfield continues to prepare for the upcoming season of the National Football League with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he was able to deliver a brief comment to the media on Wednesday with regards to the matter.

This is something I’ve been waiting for for quite some time. I’m not going to comment on the details, but yeah, I’ve been dealing with that stuff for years now.

As a result, Mayfield said to Rick Stroud and Matt Baker of the Tampa Bay Times that she was mentally in a much better headspace so that she was ready to go.”

