Flooded Dodger Stadium Under Water After Hurricane Hilary Hits Los Angeles

Published

10 mins ago

on

Flooded Dodger Stadium Under Water After Hurricane Hilary Hits Los Angeles

(CTN News) – It appears to have been a wise decision by MLB to move the Dodger Stadium matchup against the Marlins from Sunday to Saturday.

As a result of Hurricane Hilary, not only was baseball impossible to play on Sunday, but Dodger Stadium was also inaccessible.

Aerial photographs showed the area surrounding the ballpark in Chavez Ravine completely submerged, a striking sight in an area that rarely receives enough rainfall to interfere with baseball games.

This video from Los Angeles Dodgers Aerial Photography demonstrates the extent of the flooding, which effectively turned Dodger Stadium into an island.

In the history of Dodger Stadium, there have been only 17 postponements, most occurring in April, but the arrival of Hilary — the first tropical cyclone to land in California since 1939 — forced the league to change schedules for the Dodgers, Angels, and Padres.

It will take crews a considerable amount of time to prepare the Dodger Stadium and surrounding areas for the Dodgers’ next homestand. In addition to a series against the Diamondbacks that begins on August 28, the team was already traveling east for the week, with series in Cleveland and Boston scheduled before returning home.

Anaheim’s Angels, however, have a much quicker turnaround, as they were scheduled to play a home series against the Reds on Monday. As a result of Monday’s postponement, the game will be made up on Wednesday as part of a split doubleheader.

As of Monday morning, there has been no announcement from the Dodgers regarding whether anything inside the stadium flooded. However, they indicated on social media that all seems to be well.

During Hurricane Hilary, Los Angeles’ downtown area, which is not used to receiving as much rain as other major cities, received 2.3 inches of rain, which is quite a lot for a city as big as Los Angeles.

