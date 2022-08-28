Arsenal vs Fulham: Gabriel winner makes amends, keeps Gunners perfect

(CTN News) – Arsenal vs Fulham: The Arsenal striker made amends for a mistake by scoring late to lead Arsenal to a 2-1 comeback victory over Fulham at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday.

For the first time Arsenal vs Fulham since 2003-04, Arsenal is looking to win their first four Premier League matches at the Emirates. Fulham present a tricky test for Mikel Arteta’s side, who have the only undefeated record in the Premier League.

In addition to being unbeaten (1 win, 2 draws) in the first two games of the season, the Cottagers have started the season well.

It has been eight consecutive Premier League matches without a defeat for the Gunners against Fulham. At the Emirates, the teams drew 1-1 in April 2021 thanks to an Eddie Nketiah goal in the 97th minute.

This Fulham side has evolved from the club that yo-yo’ed between the Premier League and Championship over the last decade, so there’s not much to take from that string of results.

In the Championship Arsenal vs Fulham the last season, Fulham scored an eye-popping 106 goals under Marco Silva. Having scored 43 goals in 44 matches last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic is off to a flying start this season with 3 goals in 3. I think

William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhaes can match his physicality, despite the fact that Arsenal will have their hands full defending him.

Bernd Leno will be in goal for Fulham, while Andreas Pereira will play in midfield for the former Manchester United player. Palhinha has also made an impression in the center of the field since joining the club.

Mikel Arteta announced that everyone but Reiss Nelson was fit and available for the match in his pre-match press conference.

Nelson is expected to be out for a couple of months. Harry Wilson and Manor Solomon will not be available for Marco Silva, and Nesskens Kebano is also likely to be absent.

Updates For Arsenal vs Fulham:

Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey were injured in training on Friday. There is a sprain to Zinchenko’s knee and a tight right thigh on Partey, according to the club. Rather than being held out for serious injuries, the club suggested they’re being held out for precautionary reasons.

The Arsenal line-up is Ramsdale, White, Saliba, Gabriel, Tierney, Elneny, Xhaka, Saka, Dagbaard, Martinelli, Jesus.