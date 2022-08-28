Trackhouse Racing’s Playoff Success Means Fans Get Free Princess Cruises

CTN NEWS – Trackhouse Racing’s Daniel Suárez and Ross Chastain own their share of fans who root for each to win every weekend on the NASCAR Cup Series circuit.

But, thanks to Trackhouse Racing’s and the team’s newest corporate partner – Princess Cruises – every NASCAR fan now has another reason for supporting Trackhouse drivers throughout the 2022 playoffs.

On Saturday, Trackhouse Racing and Princess Cruises announced new sweepstakes that will give 10 lucky race fans a 7-day Princess Medallion Class vacation for two if either Suárez or Chastain scores a top-10 finish in any of the 2022 playoff races.

If Suárez drives the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet to victory lane at Homestead-Miami Speedway on Oct. 23, Trackhouse Racing will give away 99 Princess Cruise vacations.

“Now this is real pressure – racing for vacations for our NASCAR fans,” laughed Suarez who joins 15 other drivers when the NASCAR Playoffs begin next weekend at Darlington (S.C.) Raceway.

The 10-race playoffs culminate in the season-finale at Phoenix (Ariz.) Raceway on Nov. 6.

Raising the stakes on the playoff races knowing I could send 10, or perhaps even 99 fans at Homestead, on a free cruise is even more incentive to get to victory lane,” Suárez added.

Fans will also have an exclusive opportunity to book specially-priced cruises starting this weekend through an exclusive portal that will also live as a QR Code on the No. 99 Princess Chevrolet at Homestead and in marketing around the car leading up to the race.

Chastain admits he has never been on a cruise but wouldn’t mind joining fans on a Princess vacation if it means scoring top-10s in the playoffs.

“Let’s win a championship and then go cruise around the world for the whole off-season,” said Chastain who owns two victories in 2022.

The world’s most iconic cruise brand served as the primary sponsor on Suárez’s No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro at the Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International race on Aug. 21 and will again at Homestead on Oct. 23.

“This is the first of its kind program to engage all race fans to follow an exceptionally exciting and dynamic team throughout the playoffs knowing if those drivers win, fans can win just as big,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We wanted to enter this legendary sport offering an innovative way for race fans to feel vested in our Trackhouse drivers and team. Giving as many chances as possible to win an iconic Princess cruise vacation is sure to create a ton of excitement.”

The Princess Cruise Details

The Princess Cruise Details: Sailing for two (2) in an inside stateroom, aboard a seven-night sailing from any port to any destination on Princess Cruises (“Cruise”), subject to availability.

The cruise vacation includes regular onboard meals and entertainment and excludes all expenses related to taxes, fees & port expenses, airfare, fuel charges, gratuities, ground transportation to/from a ship, incidentals, alcohol, excursions, travel insurance, and any other personal expenses.

The cruise must commence by December 31, 2023, or the Certificate will be void.

