First Lunar Satellite Mission Launched By Pakistan With China’s Assistance

(CTN News) – The Pakistani lunar satellite mission was launched Friday as part of China’s first Lunar Satellite Mission probe mission that aims to collect samples from the far side of the Moon.

It will take 53 days for Chang’e-6 to collect samples from the far side of the moon for the first time and bring them back to Earth for scientific study. During its mission to the moon, China is the first country to include an orbiter from an all-weather ally, Pakistan.

According to the Institute of Space Technology (IST), Pakistan’s ICUBE-Q satellite was designed and developed by IST in collaboration with China’s Shanghai University SJTU and Pakistan’s national space agency Suparco.

ICUBE-Q is equipped with two optical cameras for the purpose of imaging the lunar surface. In the Chang’e-6 mission, samples will be collected from the far side of the moon and returned to Earth, which will be the first attempt of its kind in the history of Lunar Satellite Mission exploration.

After the launch of the first mission into Lunar Satellite Mission orbit, Shehbaz Sharif congratulated the nation and the scientists.

Pakistan’s first foray into space has been marked by the launch of the ICUBE-Q satellite, said Sharif in a statement. Scientists, engineers, and talented individuals are working diligently on this project, just as they do in the nuclear field.

This achievement will enhance Pakistan’s satellite communication capabilities and create opportunities for scientific research, economic development, and national security, according to the Prime Minister.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar congratulated students and scientists on the launch of the Lunar Satellite Mission orbital mission on X, saying, “Today’s launch from Hainan in China is a good example of how countries and organizations can cooperate and share benefits in space.”.”

IST Core Committee member Dr Khurram Khurshid quoted Geo News as stating that CubeSat Satellite iCUBE-Q is expected to reach lunar orbit in five days, and will continue to circle the moon for three to six months.

With the assistance of the satellite, different pictures of the surface of the moon will be taken, following which Pakistan will have its own satellite images of the moon for research purposes.

A CubeSat is a miniature satellite that is typically characterized by its small size and standard design. As a rule, they are constructed in a cubic shape and consist of modular components that adhere to specific dimensions. In many cases, these satellites weigh no more than a few kilograms and are deployed in space for a variety of purposes.

It is the primary objective of CubeSats to facilitate scientific research, technology development, and educational initiatives related to space exploration.

