(CTN News) – There are many people on Twitter who feel that Sadio Mane carried Cristiano Ronaldo after Al-Nassr defeated Al-Shorta 1-0 in the Arab Club Champions Cup final today (August 9) after the team secured their place in the final.

The Arab Club Champions Cup semi-finals took place at the Prince Sultan bin Abdul Aziz Stadium this week as Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr faced Iraqi club Al-Shorta for the title.

It was no surprise that Portugal’s superstar came into the match in fine form, as he scored three goals in his last four appearances in the same tournament.

In terms of possession, the Knights of Najd were the stronger of the two teams, with 64% of the ball compared to Al-Shorta’s 36%.

The opposition had six shots, of which three were on target, to their 15 (of which five were on target). On the other hand, they had 15 shots, of which five were on target.

There was still some tension in the game, despite their dominance, until the 75th minute of the game. In the box of Al-Shorta, Sadio Mane, Ali Nassr’s newest addition, was brought down by Al-Nassr’s newest addition. Cristiano Ronaldo converted a penalty for the Knights of Najd after a VAR review, after which Cristiano Ronaldo was awarded a penalty.

It was an integral win for Al-Nassr as they held their lead to secure a 1-0 victory. However, fans were quick to make comparisons between Cristiano Ronaldo and Sadio Mane based on their performances.

It was a phenomenal game for the latter who was rated as the man of the match on Sofascore, after delivering a remarkable performance.

In addition to his six successful dribbles, Mane also completed four accurate long balls, as well as winning 12/16 ground duels. Additionally, he was able to create two big opportunities and complete three key passes.

As well as winning the penalty, the Liverpool legend also ensured his team’s victory.

Based on SofaScore, Cristiano Ronaldo had a rating of 6.8 in the game. Over the course of the game, he lost possession 11 times, missed two big chances, completed none of his crosses, and made just 39 touches.

A final of the Arab Club Champions Cup will be played on August 12 between Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr and the winner of Al-Hilal and Al-Shabab.

