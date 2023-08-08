NASCAR Race In Michigan Will Not Be Shown On NBC This Year

(CTN News) – NBC will not air the remainder of the FireKeepers Casino 400 NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway despite the postponement.

The NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway was originally scheduled for 2:49 p.m. Eastern Time, but NASCAR moved up the green flag time to 2:30 p.m.

ET in anticipation of bad weather, thereby giving themselves 19 minutes extra to complete the race.

Races in the Cup Series are considered official when they reach the halfway point or the end of stage two, whichever comes first.

In the case that stage two of the 200-lap FireKeepers Casino 400 at the four-turn, 2.0-mile (3.219-kilometer) Brooklyn, Michigan oval had ended after lap 120, Sunday’s race would have been considered official.

Unfortunately, NASCAR’s decision to change the race start time had no effect, as the race did not begin until after 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time due to wet weather.

Despite the fact that the race finally got underway, only 73 of the 200 laps were completed before the red flag was lowered due to additional precipitation.

With sundown set for 8:49 p.m. ET and Michigan International Speedway not having any lights,

NASCAR made the decision to postpone the rest of the race.

On Monday afternoon, the final 127 laps of the FireKeepers Casino 400 will be run beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. In accordance with The Weather Channel, there is a 55% chance of showers throughout the day on Monday.

The race on Sunday was broadcast live on USA Network rather than NBC, and the same will be true on Monday as well.

It will be the fifth consecutive race to be televised by NBCUniversal-owned USA Network, which replaced NBC Sports Network as the alternative channel during NBC’s portion of the broadcast schedule after NBC Sports Network closed at the end of 2021.

A Cup Series race has not been broadcast live by NBC since early July, when the Chicago Street Course hosted the first Cup Series race on a street course.

On Sunday, August 13, NBC will broadcast two of the final three races of the regular season live, including the race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course and the regular season finale at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday, August 26. The USA Network will broadcast the race at Watkins Glen International on Sunday, August 20.

A live broadcast of the first four races of the playoffs will be provided by USA Network, and the final six will be provided by NBC.

Tune in to USA Network at 12:00 p.m. ET this afternoon for live coverage of the remainder of the FireKeepers Casino 400 from NASCAR Michigan International Speedway.

