Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview, Time, And Where To Watch

(CTN News) – Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will play in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time, at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys (Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium) in Barcelona.

The match is considered to be the traditional curtain-raiser for the new seasons of La Liga and Premier League.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur

On www.fcbarcelona.com, you will be able to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur. Those who have subscribed to Spursplay will be able to watch the match if they have subscribed to the service.

Also, you will be able to catch the live updates on their respective social media pages as well.

Head-to-Head: Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Barcelona has a better record against Tottenham Hotspur in official European games. In the four matches so far, Barcelona has won two of them.

Two of the other three matches ended in draws. It has been more than a year since Barcelona played Spurs in a UEFA Champions League group stage match at the Camp Nou that ended 1-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview

The availability of Ilkay Gundogan at Barcelona remains in doubt as he continues to heal from a problem with his adductor.His absence from the friendly match against Milan was also due to this issue.

I would like to point out that the new addition to the team Inigo Martinez is also undergoing treatment for a foot injury, which may delay his availability for the start of the new season.

Aside from the fact that Gavi and Andreas Christensen are currently in the healing phase from their respective injuries, Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi, is also concerned about both players.

Due to injuries, Postecoglou has been grappling with the inability to keep several players in the squad of Tottenham Hotspur.

There is a long list of players who have been sidelined by health concerns, including Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, and Richarlison. It is expected that Richarlison will be able to recover in time for the upcoming trip to Spain, despite these challenges.

