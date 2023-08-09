Connect with us

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview, Time, And Where To Watch
Advertisement

Sports

Gareth Southgate Defends Jordan Henderson's Move to Saudi Arabia

Sports

NASCAR Race In Michigan Will Not Be Shown On NBC This Year

Sports

In WWE SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar Is Destroyed By Cody Rhodes

Sports

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Online By Following These Steps

Sports

Watch Jake Paul UFC Fan-Favorite and Nate Diaz Finally Square Off

Sports

Noah Gragson's Social Media Post Has Led Legacy Motor Club To Suspend Him Indefinitely

Sports

Mason Mount Isn't Quite Finding His Touch At Manchester United Yet.

Sports

Ticket Sales For FC Dallas' League Cup Match Against Inter Miami CF Start Thursday

Sports

Manchester United Renews £900 Million Deal with Adidas for 10 More Years

Fifa World Cup

FIFA Women's World Cup 2023: Late Vanegas Goal Seals Colombia’s 2-1 Upset Win Over Germany

Sports

Stuart Broad Announces Retirement from Cricket after Ashes 2023

Sports

UFC 291 Ends Tony Ferguson's 6-Fight Losing Streak With a Submission

Sports

Mets Trade Max Scherzer To Texas Rangers After Ace Approves Deal

Sports

Dalvin Cook Still Interests The Dolphins, According To Mike McDaniel

Sports

Joe Burrow Was Carted Off The Field At Practice After Suffering a Calf Injury

Sports

Jonas Vingegaard Could Be Set to Dominate Tour de France

Lifestyles Sports

Best Phuket BJJ Gyms (Brazilian Jiu Jitsu in Thailand)

Sports

BuffStreams – Watch FIFA Women's World Cup 2023 Live Free

Sports

Pakistan Team Wins The Series After Nauman Ali Takes 7 Wickets

Sports

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview, Time, And Where To Watch

Published

49 mins ago

on

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview, Time, And Where To Watch

(CTN News) – Barcelona and Tottenham Hotspur will play in the Joan Gamper Trophy on Tuesday, August 8, 2023 at 11:30 pm Indian Standard Time, at the Estadi Olympic Lluis Companys (Lluis Companys Olympic Stadium) in Barcelona.

The match is considered to be the traditional curtain-raiser for the new seasons of La Liga and Premier League.

Where to watch Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur

On www.fcbarcelona.com, you will be able to watch live streaming of Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur. Those who have subscribed to Spursplay will be able to watch the match if they have subscribed to the service.

Also, you will be able to catch the live updates on their respective social media pages as well.

Head-to-Head: Barcelona vs Tottenham Hotspur

As far as head-to-head records are concerned, Barcelona has a better record against Tottenham Hotspur in official European games. In the four matches so far, Barcelona has won two of them.

Two of the other three matches ended in draws. It has been more than a year since Barcelona played Spurs in a UEFA Champions League group stage match at the Camp Nou that ended 1-1.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Barcelona: Preview

The availability of Ilkay Gundogan at Barcelona remains in doubt as he continues to heal from a problem with his adductor.His absence from the friendly match against Milan was also due to this issue.

I would like to point out that the new addition to the team Inigo Martinez is also undergoing treatment for a foot injury, which may delay his availability for the start of the new season.

Aside from the fact that Gavi and Andreas Christensen are currently in the healing phase from their respective injuries, Barcelona’s head coach, Xavi, is also concerned about both players.

Due to injuries, Postecoglou has been grappling with the inability to keep several players in the squad of Tottenham Hotspur.

There is a long list of players who have been sidelined by health concerns, including Ryan Sessegnon, Rodrigo Bentancur, Bryan Gil, and Richarlison. It is expected that Richarlison will be able to recover in time for the upcoming trip to Spain, despite these challenges.
SEE ALSO:

NASCAR Race In Michigan Will Not Be Shown On NBC This Year

In WWE SummerSlam 2023, Brock Lesnar Is Destroyed By Cody Rhodes

Watch Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz Boxing Match Online By Following These Steps
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs