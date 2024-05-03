Connect with us

News

PTA Investigates FBR's Move To Block SIM Cards For Non-Filers
Advertisement

News Southern Thailand

Heatwave in Thailand Causes Railway Tracks to Warp Due to High Heat

News Southern Thailand

Thailand's Resort Island of Phuket Faces Water Shortage as Heatwave Continues

News

Housekeeper Inherits $2.7 Million Villa After Owner Commits Suicide

News News Asia

Heatwave Engulfs Southeast Asia With Temperatures Soaring Past 45°C

News Regional News

Colin Hastings Publisher of BigChilli Magazine Dies in Car Crash

News

All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report

News

Dubai-Style Floods Hit Saudi Arabian Provinces, Heavy Rain Hits Madinah

News

Protests Escalate As White House Denounces Campus Building Takeover

News

April Headline Inflation Decelerates To 18.5-29.5%, According To Finance Ministry

News

Printing Error makes $1 Banknotes worth $150,000 Each! Here's how

News

European Commission Launches Disinformation Probe Against Meta

News

Thailand's Cannabis Policy: Embracing a Nuanced Approach for Health and Economy

News

Cannabis Company MedMen Declares Bankruptcy with $411 Million in Debt

News

Thailand PM Nominates Maris Sangiampongsa as New Foreign Minister

News

Supreme Court Denies Elon Musk's Appeal Over SEC Settlement on Tesla Tweets

News

Pakistan Receives $1.1 Billion IMF Loan Tranche Amid Economic Concerns

News

Japan's Nikkei Follows Wall Street Higher; Fed Policy Meeting This Week

News

China's Yuan Retreats Against Dollar Ahead of Long Holiday and Fed Meeting

News

Charlotte, North Carolina 4 Police Officer Killed While Serving Warrants

News

PTA Investigates FBR’s Move To Block SIM Cards For Non-Filers

Avatar of AlishbaW

Published

3 hours ago

on

PTA

(CTN News) – In an announcement made on Thursday, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) announced it is in the process of reviewing the decision of the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) to block 500,000 SIM cards belonging to non-filers.

PTA stated in a press release that, “we are actively engaging with cellular mobile operators and relevant stakeholders regarding this matter.”

According to the regulator, any developments pertaining to this matter will be communicated accordingly if they are made. It is primarily their responsibility to ensure compliance with regulatory frameworks and legal provisions while safeguarding the interests of consumers while complying with regulatory frameworks and legal provisions.

PTA made the following statement after FBR had announced about blocking SIMs of individuals who were not listed on the active taxpayer list, although they are required by the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to file their income tax returns for Tax Year 2023 in accordance with the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001 to do so.

This action was taken by the FBR in response to the prevalent tax evasion issues in the country that have had a negative impact on the economy of the country, which is already financially strained.

This move has been labeled as a “strategic step” by the Federal Reserve Board, who emphasized that non-filers can restore their cell phone SIMs by filing their tax returns for the year 2023.

As part of the compliance report due by May 15, PTA and all telecom operators have been instructed to ensure immediate compliance with the Income Tax General Order (ITGO).

It was previously reported that Pakistan Telecommunications Company Limited (PTCL) is thoroughly evaluating this order within the legal and regulatory frameworks that are applicable to it.

As a matter of fact, it is worth noting that the FBR has been given additional powers last year in the goal of broadening the tax net.

According to Section 114B of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, if taxpayers do not respond to notices issued by the ITOA, they can be forced to disconnect utility connections and block mobile SIM cards.

Furthermore, FBR has teamed up with PTA in order to identify SIMs of under-filers who failed to file their returns despite being notified and having taxable transaction records that were available to them.

SEE ALSO:

Heatwave Engulfs Southeast Asia With Temperatures Soaring Past 45°C

Colin Hastings Publisher of BigChilli Magazine Dies in Car Crash

All Uber Operations In Pakistan Have Been Shut Down: Report
Related Topics:
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

Continue Reading

CTN News App

CTN News App

Recent News

BUY FC 24 COINS

compras monedas fc 24

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Find a Job

Jooble jobs

Free ibomma Movies

ibomma , movierulz and ibomma telugu movies