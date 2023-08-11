Seahawks Won Their Preseason Opener On Sunday, And Here Are Some Observations

(CTN News) – At Lumen Field, the Seattle Seahawks opened the preseason with a 24-13 victory over the Minnesota Vikings.

What statistics stood out and what stood out to you? Here are a few observations to help us understand.

Observations from the Seattle Seahawks’ first preseason game

• Tre Brown started at left cornerback and Mike Jackson started at right cornerback. Coby Bryant, who played nickel last season, continued to play safety and shared the starting duty with rookie Jerrick Reed. Jon Rhattigan and Devin Bush started at linebacker.

As most of the regular defensive line starters were out, Myles Adams, Roderick Perry and rookie Mike Morris saw considerable playing time. Olu Seahawks Oluwatimi took over at center in the second quarter after Evan Brown got the start at center.

• Seattle did not have many early highlights, but if one can be named, it will be Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s near-catch. During the first quarter, quarterback Drew Lock attempted a throw over the middle that Smith-Njigba couldn’t catch, but his leaping attempt demonstrated his athletic ability and prevented Lock’s pass from falling into the hands of a Vikings Seahawks defender.

In addition, Devin Bush was greeted by a fired-up Bobby Wagner on the sidelines after his special teams hit.

With 4:16 remaining in the second quarter, Seattle scored its first touchdown of the game: a bullet from Lock to WSU alum Easop Winston Jr. to complete a six-play, 59-yard drive.

Just before the half, there was a frightening moment. At the time, an unidentified Seahawks player – later identified as wide receiver Cade Johnson – was stretchered off the field by Tyler Lockett and Noah Fant.

As a precaution, Johnson was transported to Harborview Medical Center. According to the team, his condition is stable.

• Despite the promising rookie class, you did not receive many electric plays.

However, I would not read too much into the preseason, particularly in this particular case. Derick Hall, Smith-Njigba, and a few second-year players have had solid training camps so far.

In the third quarter, an electric moment did not result in a score, but it got the Seahawks sideline cheering and helped them gain great field position.

Griffin Hebert intercepted a bounced muffed punt mid-air and ran it into the end zone. The muffed punt cannot be advanced (can that be changed for the preseason?).

However, Seattle’s offense was able to retain possession deep within Vikings territory. Seattle led 17-13 following a beautiful 19-yard touchdown pass from Lock to Jake Bobo.

Lock’s final stats were 17-of-24 for 191 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception.

SEE ALSO:

“Al-Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Is Carrying The Best Thing To Happen To Him Since Benzema” – Fans