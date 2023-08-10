India-Pakistan ICC Match Rescheduled: Impact On 8 World Cup Matches, Ticket Sale Dates

(CTN NEWS) – The ICC has officially confirmed adjustments to the schedules of nine matches in the upcoming ODI World Cup.

Among these changes is the rescheduling of the India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad, initially slated for October 15 but now set to take place on October 14, in line with earlier reports by ESPNcricinfo.

These alterations come with less than two months remaining until the commencement of this prestigious sporting event.

Match Schedule Changes

Pakistan, Bangladesh, and England find themselves most impacted by these changes, as each of these teams has had three matches rescheduled by date (with England experiencing a start time adjustment for one match).

Notably, the modification to the India-Pakistan fixture has prompted a ripple effect, leading to the shifting of Pakistan’s match against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad from October 12 to October 10.

This adjustment aims to provide Pakistan with a suitable interval prior to their crucial encounter against India.

Consequently, the Australia-South Africa match scheduled for Lucknow has been advanced by a day and is now slated for October 12 instead of October 13.

The contest between England and Afghanistan in Delhi, originally planned for October 14, has been moved to October 15.

In another change, the New Zealand-Bangladesh match in Chennai, initially planned as a day game on October 14, has been transformed into a day-night fixture on October 13.

Meanwhile, the England-Bangladesh match in Dharamsala, set for October 10, will remain a daytime game rather than a day-night affair.

A double-header initially slated for November 12, featuring Australia versus Bangladesh in Pune and England versus Pakistan in Kolkata, has been rescheduled to November 11.

This adjustment was made in response to concerns expressed by the Kolkata police to the Cricket Association of Bengal, as the original date coincided with the Hindu festival of Kali Puja.

2023 ODI World Cup Schedule Updates: League Stage Concludes with India-Netherlands Clash, Key Dates and Logistics Insights

The league stage of the World Cup is now set to conclude with an India-Netherlands encounter in Bengaluru on November 12, instead of the previously scheduled date of November 11.

Commencing on October 5, the World Cup kickstarts with a match between defending champions England and New Zealand in Ahmedabad.

The grand finale is slated for November 18, also in Ahmedabad, while the semi-finals will unfold in Mumbai and Kolkata on November 15 and 16, respectively. Notably, the ICC has announced that tickets for the event will be available online starting from August 25.

The unveiling of the 2023 ODI World Cup schedule took place on June 27 after a considerable delay, occurring merely 100 days before the tournament’s commencement on October 5 in Ahmedabad.

In contrast, the schedules for the previous two editions of the tournament, hosted by Australia and New Zealand in 2015, and England and Wales in 2019, were made public more than a year in advance.

Subsequently, it was revealed that local authorities in Ahmedabad expressed concerns about ensuring sufficient security on October 15, the initially planned date for the India-Pakistan match.

This date also coincided with the commencement of Navaratri, a significant nine-day Hindu festival.

Jay Shah, the Secretary of the BCCI, dismissed these security concerns as the primary reason for the change. Following a BCCI meeting on July 27, he stated, “If security was an issue then why would the match go there [to Ahmedabad] – 14-15 is not the problem.”

He further elaborated that logistical challenges prompted requests from a few cricket boards to adjust the schedule, as certain matches had only a two-day gap between them.

This tight timeframe would make it arduous for teams to play, travel, and then compete again the next day.

Tickets On Sale Dates

Ahead of tickets going on sale, fans will have the opportunity to register their interest here from 15 August.

Tickets will go on sale on the following dates:

25 August – Non-India warm-up matches and all non-India event matches

30 August – India matches at Guwahati and Trivandrum

31 August – India matches at Chennai, Delhi and Pune

1 September – India matches at Dharamsala, Lucknow and Mumbai

2 September – India matches at Bengaluru and Kolkata

3 September – India matches at Ahmedabad

15 September – Semi Finals and Final

