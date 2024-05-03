COMCAST Community Champion Nominations Are Now Open For 2024

(CTN News) – Nominations for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year are now open at ComcastCommunityChampion.com through June 10, 2024.

For the past 10 years, this award has recognized the philanthropic efforts of NASCAR fans. With its contributions to previous winners and finalists, Comcast surpassed the $1,000,000 mark last year.

Until Monday, June 10, you can nominate and learn more about the award by visiting ComcastCommunityChampion.com.

In 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award was created to honor NASCAR members who are selflessly giving to improve their communities. A panel of three finalists will be selected by Comcast and their stories will be shared publicly. After the finalists have been selected, a committee of NASCAR and executives, including 2023 winner Ryan Vargas, will award $60,000 to the champion’s affiliated charity and $30,000 to each of the two finalists’ charities later this year as the Community Champion of the Year.

As part of Comcast’s commitment to inspiring change, Matt Lederer, vice president of Brand Partnerships, said, “We are honored to recognize individuals within the NASCAR family who go above and beyond to support their local communities.”

NASCAR’s top-three national series is eligible to nominate any individual with a 2024 annual credential or full-season license, including:

Owners, drivers, and employees of NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

NASCAR’s three series currently schedule full-time employees at their tracks

Print, Broadcast, or Photography NASCAR Media members

A NASCAR official

Partners and sponsors of NASCAR

Drivers and crew members’ families

Staff members (drivers, agents, managers, etc.)

Personnel in the engine building, parts and service industries.

Through the program, Comcast has donated to 27 different nonprofit organizations, enabling all finalists and champions to continue their philanthropic work.

Over $1 million was donated by Comcast to NASCAR-related charities this year.

Champions in the past include:

The National Craniofacial Association is represented by OnPoint Motorsports driver Ryan Vargas

Jes Ferreira is CSM Productions’ Senior Director of Live Shows, representing Foster Village Charlotte

Curtis Francois, representing Raceway Gives Foundation owner of World Wide Technology Raceway

Bubba Wallace, representing Live To Be Different Foundation

USO Delaware’s Mike Tatoian, president of the Dover Motor Speedway

Champion NASCAR driver Joey Logano, representing the Joey Logano Foundation

Ronald McDonald House pit crew from Chip Ganassi Racing

Wade Jackson, representing Camp LUCK at JR Motorsports

Iowa Donor Network representative Joey Gase

As part of Comcast’s community commitment, it assists local organizations, develops programs and partnerships, mobilizes resources to connect people and inspires positive change. Visit Community Impact for more information about these efforts.

