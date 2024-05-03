Connect with us

COMCAST Community Champion Nominations Are Now Open For 2024
COMCAST Community Champion Nominations Are Now Open For 2024

AlishbaW

Published

2 hours ago

on

COMCAST
Nominations now open for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year

(CTN News) – Nominations for the 2024 Comcast Community Champion of the Year are now open at ComcastCommunityChampion.com through June 10, 2024.

For the past 10 years, this award has recognized the philanthropic efforts of NASCAR fans. With its contributions to previous winners and finalists, Comcast surpassed the $1,000,000 mark last year.

Until Monday, June 10, you can nominate and learn more about the award by visiting ComcastCommunityChampion.com.

In 2015, the Comcast Community Champion of the Year Award was created to honor NASCAR members who are selflessly giving to improve their communities. A panel of three finalists will be selected by Comcast and their stories will be shared publicly. After the finalists have been selected, a committee of NASCAR and executives, including 2023 winner Ryan Vargas, will award $60,000 to the champion’s affiliated charity and $30,000 to each of the two finalists’ charities later this year as the Community Champion of the Year.

As part of Comcast’s commitment to inspiring change, Matt Lederer, vice president of Brand Partnerships, said, “We are honored to recognize individuals within the NASCAR family who go above and beyond to support their local communities.”

NASCAR’s top-three national series is eligible to nominate any individual with a 2024 annual credential or full-season license, including:

  • Owners, drivers, and employees of NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series

  • NASCAR’s three series currently schedule full-time employees at their tracks

  • Print, Broadcast, or Photography NASCAR Media members

  • A NASCAR official

  • Partners and sponsors of NASCAR

  • Drivers and crew members’ families

  • Staff members (drivers, agents, managers, etc.)

  • Personnel in the engine building, parts and service industries.

Through the program, Comcast has donated to 27 different nonprofit organizations, enabling all finalists and champions to continue their philanthropic work.

Over $1 million was donated by Comcast to NASCAR-related charities this year.

Champions in the past include:

  • The National Craniofacial Association is represented by OnPoint Motorsports driver Ryan Vargas

  • Jes Ferreira is CSM Productions’ Senior Director of Live Shows, representing Foster Village Charlotte

  • Curtis Francois, representing Raceway Gives Foundation owner of World Wide Technology Raceway

  • Bubba Wallace, representing Live To Be Different Foundation

  • USO Delaware’s Mike Tatoian, president of the Dover Motor Speedway

  • Champion NASCAR driver Joey Logano, representing the Joey Logano Foundation

  • Ronald McDonald House pit crew from Chip Ganassi Racing

  • Wade Jackson, representing Camp LUCK at JR Motorsports

  • Iowa Donor Network representative Joey Gase

As part of Comcast’s community commitment, it assists local organizations, develops programs and partnerships, mobilizes resources to connect people and inspires positive change. Visit Community Impact for more information about these efforts.

Coinbase’s Revenue Exceeds Expectations Following Bitcoin Rally

Walmart Closes Its Health Clinics And Ends Virtual Health Services
Avatar of AlishbaW

Alishba Waris is an independent journalist working for CTN News. She brings a wealth of experience and a keen eye for detail to her reporting. With a knack for uncovering the truth, Waris isn't afraid to ask tough questions and hold those in power accountable. Her writing is clear, concise, and cuts through the noise, delivering the facts readers need to stay informed. Waris's dedication to ethical journalism shines through in her hard-hitting yet fair coverage of important issues.

