Dolly Parton Has Remade Her Hit Song "9 To 5" As A Duet, With Kelly Clarkson.
(CTN News) – Dolly Parton has also recorded a duet with Kelly Clarkson as well as her hit song. This makes the song even more popular by reworking it and making it sound even better.

Collaboration of  Dolly Parton and Kelly Clarkson

There are over 40 years between the original song and the updated version. This song was recorded as part of the upcoming documentary “Still Working 9 to 5.” The film explores the cultural impact of the 1980 comedy “9 to 5” that featured Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.
“No one sings like Kelly Clarkson. She makes any song come alive with her incredible voice,” Dolly Parton said in a statement.
“I love her voice on ‘9 to 5,’ and I am so proud I got to sing with her on it as well as I am equally proud of the wonderful arrangement and production that Shane McAnally worked on to make it a memorable song.”
Clarkson also shared Clarkson’s admiration.
I have been honored that Dolly Parton asked me to help reinvigorate this iconic song, “9 to 5,” with her as part of the reimagining,” she said in an earlier statement.
There is no doubt that she is a talented woman, an inspiration to women, and one of the sweetest people you are ever likely to meet,” Clarkson said. My hope is that you enjoy what we did.
However, even if you don’t like what we did, remember that I got to sing a duet with the magical Dolly Parton. I now have bragging rights for as long as I live.
She performed Dolly Parton’s iconic song, “I Will Always Love You,” at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards in March, a song which was famously covered by Whitney Houston at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards.
