Man Scams Bt150,000 a Month in Begging Racket
10 seconds ago

Man Scams Bt150,000 a Month in Begging Racket

A deformed Cambodian man is facing deportation after being arrested for allegedly running a begging racket worth more than 150,000 baht per month.

Mr. Vee Kom, 47, from Cambodia was apprehended by immigration police at an apartment in Chon Buri Province on Saturday. Among his crimes are soliciting for money and taking advantage of children, forcing them into begging for money.

The Immigration Bureau reports that Mr Vee has been arrested and deported three times in 2015 for begging and illegal entry.

However, he has returned to Thailand with his wife and mother-in-law, where they resumed begging around Sri Amata Nakhon in Chonburi Province’s Phan Thong district, it said.

On Sept 1, Facebook user Kannarat “Gun” Pongpaiboonwet, aka Gun Jom Palang posted a video clip showing the Cambodian man with a comment saying what a “pitiful” physical condition walking up and down a market in Chonburi province, which spurred donations from netizens.

Since he was 22, Mr Vee has been plagued by an incurable back illness. He has been begging at various markets for 20 years.

It was estimated that each member of the family made between 1000 and 5,000 baht daily from begging, which amounted to 150,000 baht a month in total for his family.

The Facebook page Gun Jompalang, which previously pleaded with authorities to help Mr Vee, said he had used his deformity to trick people into donating to him.

 

