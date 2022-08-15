Denise Dowse, From ‘90210’ Actress, Dies At 64 Due To ‘Heart attack’

(CTN News) – Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has passed away after a battle with severe meningitis due to complications with the disease. The woman was 64 years old when she passed away.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, passed forward to meet our family in eternal life, her sister, Tracey Dowse, wrote in an Instagram post Saturday night.

She wrote: “Denise Yvonne Dowse was my best friend, mentor, director, and a consummate actress. She was my most amazing sister.”. Tracey concluded, “Denise loved all of you. I know she watches over us from above.”.

Tracey Denise Dowse posted on Dowse’s social media accounts, USA TODAY reported.

In the week leading up to Denise Dowse death, her sister revealed that the actress went into a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis a week before her death. She told Tracey on Aug. 7 that her doctors are unsure when she will be able to wake up because her coma has not been medically induced.

Dowse’s sister wrote in a message on Twitter: “As many of you know I am a very private person. So this is difficult for me. I am asking for your support and prayers for me and my sister, as well as my only immediate family ” Dowse’s sister wrote.

“She is a vibrant actor and director who has a long and successful career ahead of her.” ” Your prayers, thoughts, and support are greatly appreciated.”

