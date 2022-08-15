Connect with us

Denise Dowse, From '90210' Actress, Dies At 64 Due To 'Heart attack'
What Is The Story Of Des? The 'Never Have I Ever' Love Interest Of Devi's Season 3

Michelle Branch Arrested For Domestic Violence Against Her Husband

Kevin Federline Deletes Britney Spears's Video From Instagram

Olivia Wilde's Custody Battle With Her Ex Jason Sudeikis Has Ended

Tommy Lee Shares A Naked Picture From His Bathroom

Jennette McCurdy Defends Book Title 'I'm Glad My Mom Died'

Issey Miyake, Japanese Designs Creator Dies At 84

Anne Heche Is In A Coma After A Car Accident In Los Angeles

New MTV Awards Performers Revealed 2022: Anitta, J Balvin & More

The Actor Taron Egerton, Said He Felt Very, Very Famous After Meeting Britney Spears

Conor McGregor May Have Cryptically Announced His Retirement From MMA.

Ezra Miller, Reportedly Travelled With Body Armor And Guns Because Of Fears Of The FBI And The KKK

Nichelle Nichols Died At 89, A Trailblazing 'Star Trek' Actress

'Renaissance' Beyoncé's Seventh Album Releases : What you need to know ?

Shakira Is Facing An 8-Year Prison Sentence In A Case Regarding Unpaid Taxes In Spain

JayDaYoungan Shot Dead At The Age of 24: What Happened To Him?

Norman Lear Will Be Celebrate His 100th Birthday with His Fans

Stevie Nicks, Will Perform at Her Homecoming Concert in Phoenix in 2022.

Nick Cannon's Newborn Son, Legendary, Is Breastfed By Bre Tiesi on Instagram

Sufyan Ahmad

Published

21 seconds ago

on

Denise Dowse

(CTN News) – Denise Dowse, who played Mrs. Yvonne Teasley on the teen drama “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has passed away after a battle with severe meningitis due to complications with the disease. The woman was 64 years old when she passed away.

It is with a heavy heart that I inform everyone that my sister, Denise Dowse, passed forward to meet our family in eternal life, her sister, Tracey Dowse, wrote in an Instagram post Saturday night. 

She wrote: “Denise Yvonne Dowse was my best friend, mentor, director, and a consummate actress. She was my most amazing sister.”. Tracey concluded, “Denise loved all of you. I know she watches over us from above.”.

Tracey Denise Dowse posted on Dowse’s social media accounts, USA TODAY reported.

In the week leading up to Denise Dowse death, her sister revealed that the actress went into a coma after being hospitalized for meningitis a week before her death. She told Tracey on Aug. 7 that her doctors are unsure when she will be able to wake up because her coma has not been medically induced.

Dowse’s sister wrote in a message on Twitter: “As many of you know I am a very private person. So this is difficult for me. I am asking for your support and prayers for me and my sister, as well as my only immediate family ” Dowse’s sister wrote.

“She is a vibrant actor and director who has a long and successful career ahead of her.” ” Your prayers, thoughts, and support are greatly appreciated.”

