What Is The Story Of Des? The ‘Never Have I Ever’ Love Interest Of Devi’s Season 3

(CTN News) – With the return of Never Have I Ever for Season 3, an exciting new twist comes to Devi Vishwa Kumar’s (Maitreyi Rama Krishnan) love life with the introduction of Nerdish, a.k.a. Des, portrayed by Anirudh Pisharody.

The introduction of Des comes naturally in the third season of Never Have I Ever, as the show already has a triangle between Devi, her boyfriend Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet) and their on-again-off-again rival, Ben Gross (Jaren Lewison).

It may surprise fans to learn Devi is moving on Never Have I Ever from Paxton, but co-creator and showrunner Lang Fisher isn’t.

We wanted to bring in a new love interest that would upend our love triangle a little,” Fisher tells TV Insider. It’s hard not to be swept up by Des, as she says, “He’s the total package, which is why he threatens the other two.” In the beginning, Devi and Des are introduced at a party, but she believes he’s just the nerdy son of Nalini’s (Poorna Jagannathan) new friend. It goes without saying that Devi is in for a pleasant surprise when Des walks through the door.

“He is not only very smart, but he is also a year older than Devi, so he has already been accepted to Stanford early, and he is also cool, popular, and extremely handsome,” Fisher remarks. “He’s kind of like the perfect mix of Paxton and Ben, but he is also Indian, and it was important for us to have an Indian love interest.” Fans will have to wait and see how Des’ presence affects the main love triangle, but Fisher says “it definitely does not signal” the end of the core love triangle between Devi, Paxton, and Ben.