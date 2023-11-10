Connect with us

Wynonna Judd On Her CMA Awards Performance: "I Was Nervous"
Wynonna Judd On Her CMA Awards Performance: "I Was Nervous"

Published

3 days ago

on

Wynonna Judd On Her CMA Awards Performance: "I Was Nervous"

(CTN News) – Despite the criticism surrounding Wynonna Judd’s opening performance at the CMA Awards in 2023, she is well aware of the nature of that criticism. After taking to the stage with Jelly Roll, the 59-year-old country crooner took to Instagram and TikTok to address fan concerns regarding her.

During the performance, Wynonna Judd held onto Jelly Roll, causing several fans to become concerned about her health.

Judd captioned his post, “‘Don’t read the comments’ they say…”.

An animated Wynonna Judd addressed the camera, saying, “Don’t read the comments, I read the comments!” before showing a headline stating that fans were concerned after watching her and Jelly Roll open the annual awards show.

“Let me just come clean with you. I was so freaking nervous,” Wynonna Judd admitted. After getting out there, I glanced at Jelly Roll. He deserved a good outcome. Despite being such a big fan of his, I won’t cry right now. As soon as he asked me to sing, I said, “Absolutely!” I got on stage and held on to my nerves as I sang. In the end, that’s what matters.”

According to Judd, she is traveling to Texas to continue her Back to Wy Tour, assuring fans that everything is fine.

She discussed her decision to join Jelly Roll on stage with ET’s Rachel Smith following her performance at the CMA Awards.

In an interview with ET, Judd stated that he must show up for people just as he has shown up for himself. It is now my duty to pass on this generosity to others in order for them to benefit from it as well. Since I have been so generous to others, it is now time for me to do the same for others, like Jelly Roll, who have been so generous to me.”

In addition to discussing her personal health journey, Judd also spoke about the recent emotional displays she performed on stage.

Judd explained, “Life is full of ups and downs, and I’m just sharing what I’m going through with the fans.” I told myself the other night that I needed some water and someone to hold me while I took a deep breath and cried.

In April 2022, Wynonna’s mother, Naomi Wynonna Judd, passed away.

Additionally, Jelly Roll closed the show with K. Michelle’s tribute to Wynonna and Naomi’s mother and daughter duo, The Wynonna Judd, singing “Love Can Build a Bridge.”

Even before I recorded the song or my recording, I spoke with Wynonna,” Jelly Roll told ET on Wednesday’s red carpet in Nashville. “I have great respect for her. I grew up listening to The Judds. I love Wynonna. She said, ‘Not only do I want you to do it, but I want you to do it big!'”

Live coverage of the 2023 CMA Awards, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, will be broadcast on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 8 p.m. Eastern Time. Streaming of the 57th annual awards show is now available on Hulu.

