Lahore Airport Seizes 200 Rare Turtles Smuggled from Thailand
Lahore Airport Seizes 200 Rare Turtles Smuggled from Thailand

Published

17 seconds ago

on

Lahore Airport Seizes 200 Rare Turtles Smuggled from Thailand

(CTN News) – The Punjab Wildlife Department made a breakthrough when it seized 200 unique turtles trafficked from Thailand at Lahore Airport.

Authorities acted quickly after receiving a tip to stop the unlawful shipment of turtles.

2634117 turtlesillegalimportfromthailand 1714198000 851 640x480 1

Lahore Airport Seizes 200 Rare Turtles Smuggled from Thailand

These rare turtles, carefully wrapped in groups of 100, were bound for Pakistan from Thailand. After obtaining intelligence regarding the smuggling attempt, the Wildlife Department promptly coordinated measures to catch the culprits and protect the endangered species.

Following the successful rescue of the smuggled turtles, the department has launched legal actions and written to Customs officials requesting the formal return of the confiscated species.

Turtle and tortoise species of Thailand

Please be aware that some of the species listed below may be extinct or no longer found in Thailand.

The range maps for the species given below may be inaccurate and incomplete. Our work is not entirely scientific, but we do our best to check the facts we collect with top local specialists.

Turtles (Order: Testudines)

Total 34 species

Sea and leatherback turtles

  • Caretta caretta, Loggerhead sea turtle
  • Chelonia mydas, Green sea turtle
  • Dermochelys coriacea, Leatherback sea turtle
  • Eretmochelys imbricata, Hawksbill sea turtle
  • Lepidochelys olivacea, Olive ridley sea turtle

Platysternidae

  • Platysternon megacephalum, Big-headed turtle

Softshell turtles

  • Amyda ornata, Southeast Asian softshell turtle
  • Chitra chitra, Nutaphand’s narrow-headed softshell turtle
  • Chitra vandijki, Burmese narrow-headed softshell turtle
  • Dogania subplana, Malayan softshell turtle
  • Lissemys scutata, Burmese flapshell turtle
  • Nilssonia formosa, Burmese peacock softshell
  • Pelochelys cantorii, Asian Giant softshell turtle
  • Pelodiscus sinensis, Chinese softshell turtle

Freshwater pond turtles

Mangrove terrapins (Genus: Batagur)

  • Batagur affinis, Southern river terrapin
  • Batagur baska, Northern river terrapin
  • Batagur borneoensis, Painted terrapin

Southeast Asian box turtles (Genus: Cuora)

  • Cuora amboinensis, Amboina box turtle
  • Cuora mouhotii, Keeled box turtle

Asian leaf turtles (Genus: Cyclemys)

  • Cyclemys atripons, Western black-bridged leaf turtle
  • Cyclemys dentata, Asian leaf turtle
  • Cyclemys enigmatica, Enigmatic leaf turtle
  • Cyclemys oldhamii, Oldham’s leaf turtle

Asian pond turtles (Genus: Heosemys)

  • Heosemys annandalii, Yellow-headed temple turtle
  • Heosemys grandis, Giant Asian pond turtle
  • Heosemys spinosa, Spiny turtle

Snail-eating turtles (Genus: Malayemys)

  • Malayemys khoratensis, Khorat snail-eating turtle
  • Malayemys macrocephala, Malayan snail-eating turtle
  • Malayemys subtrijuga, Mekong snail-eating turtle

Flat-shelled turtle (Genus: Notochelys)

  • Notochelys platynota, Malayan flat-shelled turtle

Pond turtles (Genus: Siebenrockiella)

  • Siebenrockiella crassicollis, Black marsh turtle

Tortoises

Asian elongated tortoises (Genus: Indotestudo)

  • Indotestudo elongata, Elongated tortoise

Asian tortoises (Genus: Manouria)

  • Manouria emys, Brown tortoise
  • Manouria impressa, Impressed tortoise
Related Topics:
Avatar of Arsi Mughal

