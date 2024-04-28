Lahore Airport Seizes 200 Rare Turtles Smuggled from Thailand

(CTN News) – The Punjab Wildlife Department made a breakthrough when it seized 200 unique turtles trafficked from Thailand at Lahore Airport.

Authorities acted quickly after receiving a tip to stop the unlawful shipment of turtles.

These rare turtles, carefully wrapped in groups of 100, were bound for Pakistan from Thailand. After obtaining intelligence regarding the smuggling attempt, the Wildlife Department promptly coordinated measures to catch the culprits and protect the endangered species.

Following the successful rescue of the smuggled turtles, the department has launched legal actions and written to Customs officials requesting the formal return of the confiscated species.