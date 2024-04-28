Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Taiwan

According to meteorological authorities, an earthquake with a magnitude of 6.1 rocked a large area of Taiwan early Saturday. Authorities stated there were no immediate reports of significant damage or injuries.

The 2.21 a.m. temblor struck the island’s eastern county of Hualien, where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake on April 3 killed 17 people and destroyed numerous buildings.

The magnitude-6.1 quake struck off the county at a depth of 24.9 kilometers. A magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck the area about 30 minutes later.

As of early Saturday, authorities had registered 1,300 aftershocks since the April 3 earthquake, including one with a magnitude of 6.0 and another with a magnitude of 6.3, both of which happened early Tuesday.

Taiwan is located near the Ring of Fire, which is prone to earthquake activity caused by tectonic plate movements. Earthquakes occur often, with the island receiving over 15,000 earthquakes each year.

While most earthquakes are modest, big ones occur every few years, causing severe damage and loss of life. In 1999, a 7.6 magnitude earthquake rocked central Taiwan, killing more than 2,400 people. It destroyed houses and bridges, leaving many homeless.

More recently, in 2016, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake struck Tainan, destroying an apartment building and killing 117 people. These disasters highlight Taiwan’s vulnerability to seismic shocks.

To reduce earthquake risks, authorities regularly update building rules and emergency response techniques. Early warning systems alert individuals seconds before the earthquake begins, allowing them time to seek shelter.

Nonetheless, Taiwan’s heavily populated cities confront difficulty in evacuating people and delivering relief following major earthquakes. Continuous readiness is critical for this seismically active country.