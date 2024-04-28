Kristi Noem Condemned For ‘Twisted’ Admission Of Dog Killed By Conservatives

(CTN News) – Conservative pundits condemned South Dakota governor Kristi Noem over her admission in her latest book that she killed an unruly goat and an untrainable dog on the same day.

Former Trump White House staffer Alyssa Farah Griffin said she was horrified by the Kristi Noem excerpt. Don’t read it. Despite its age, you can train a dog. Bad behavior in dogs comes from poor training. “Dogs are God’s gift. He loves them unconditionally. Animals shouldn’t be hurt because they’re inconvenient.”

Next month, Noem’s story will be in a book. She says Cricket, a 14-month-old wirehair pointer, ruined a pheasant hunt and killed a neighbor’s chickens in No Going Back: The Truth on What’s Wrong with Politics and How We Move America Forward.

“I hated that dog,” Noem writes, describing Cricket as “untrainable … dangerous” and “less than worthless” as a hunting dog.

“I knew I had to put her down at that moment,” Noem says.

Cricket was shot at Noem’s farm gravel pit. Noem then describes how she killed an unruly, unnamed, un-castrated goat, initially bungling the job, then finishing it off with a third shotgun shell.

It roiled the running mate race for Donald Trump, who Noem supports fervently.

When I saw tweets about Kristi Noem murdering her puppy, I thought, ‘Damn, one of the other VP contenders found some opposition,’ until I realized she wrote about it in HER book.

Someone must be sick and twisted to brag about this.”

“I’m willing to bet this would be a big problem for Kristi Noem if she were chosen for vice president, according to Rachel Bade, senior Washington correspondent for Politico.” Looks like Mitt Romney’s dog on the roof story.

She wrote on X that “you can recover from a lot of things in politics, change the narrative, etc.,” referring to John McCain, a late Arizona Republican senator who chose Sarah Palin as his running mate in 2008. I didn’t kill a dog.

Kristi Noem’s only memory will be that she murdered a puppy who was ‘acting up’ – which is cruel and insane. “Gotta go, lady.” He doubled down. It’s tough to make tough decisions like this on a farm,” she said. Three of our 25-year-old horses had to go a few weeks ago. Also, “more real, honest, politically incorrect stories that’ll make the media gasp”.

But in media and politics, most gasps were of horror, along with mourning for Cricket. During Biden’s re-election campaign, he tweeted pictures of him and his vice-president, Kamala Harris, playing with dogs. Meanwhile, the Democratic National Committee called Noem’s words “truly disturbing and horrifying”.

“Our message is simple,” the DNC said. Vote Democrat if you want elected officials who don’t brag about killing pets for self-promotion.”

An owner who doesn’t discipline or guide their dog will end up with unruly dogs, according to Dan Lussen, a hunting-dog trainer. The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals said: “Most Americans love dogs, so we think they’ll call Governor Noem a psychotic loony. He decided to blow her brains out himself rather than train her.

Kristi Noem fails to understand education, cooperation, compromise, and compassion, which are vital political concepts.” Several celebrities condemned the ban.

‘Despising animal cruelty should be bipartisan,’ said Mark Hamill, best known as Luke Skywalker.

In Martina Navratilova’s words: “You have so much shit to say, it’s not funny.”. Are you stupid? If she couldn’t be a birddog, she would make a great pet for a family without a gun. A psychopath.” Former Republican operative Rick Wilson called Kristi Noem” deliberately cruel” and “trash”. Wilson’s anti-Trump group, Lincoln Project, released a short video ad later.

The solemn voice said: “Dog owners know how hard it is to keep up with their furry friends.”. When those tough moments come, you’ve got options. It shouldn’t be one of them. You shouldn’t write your autobiography about shooting your dog in the face.

Here’s a public service announcement for Republican dog murderers.

