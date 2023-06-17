When to Watch ‘Outlander’ Season 7 Without Cable Online

(CTN News) – During the penultimate season of Outlander, the time-travelling Frasers are caught up in the American Revolution.

On Friday, June 16th, Starz will premiere a series of historical fiction based on Diana Gabaldon’s romance novels, starring Caitriona Balfe and Sam Heughan.

It will premiere exclusively on Starz. According to the show’s logline, the Fraser family is caught up in the violent birth pains of an emerging nation, which are marked by armed conflicts and British institutions that crumble under the pressure caused by armed rebellions.

In the eighth season of Starz’s longest-running original show in its history, the longest-running show in the network’s history will conclude after eight seasons on air.

In the series, Claire (Balfe), a World War II military nurse in Scotland who is transported from 1945 to 1743, falls in love with Jamie (Heughman), a rebel Highlander from Clan MacKenzie.

Their marriage takes them through various eras, including the 18th century Paris and the 1960s Boston, before ending up in North Carolina during the American Revolution.

A daughter, Brianna (Sophie Skelton), is born to the couple along the way, and a son, Fergus, is adopted.

As a result of the events of season six, Jamie (Heughman) and Ian (John Bell), their young nephew, must race to rescue Claire (Balfe) after she is wrongfully convicted of murder.

The American Revolution complicates their mission and upends their comfortable livelihood in the foothills of North Carolina, where peace is threatened among Native Americans, the British, and the Fraser family.

While Outlander will conclude with season eight, Starz has greenlit a prequel series, Outlander: Blood of My Blood, that explores the love story between Jamie Fraser’s parents, Brian Fraser and Ellen MacKenzie.

You can watch Outlander season seven without cable by following the instructions below.

What you need to know about watching Outlander Season 7 online

Outlander: the seventh season is a 16-episode season that is going to be released on Starz exclusively in two parts. Outlander: the seventh season consists of 16 episodes.

The first episode of Outlander season seven will air on Friday, June 16, followed by the subsequent episodes of parts one and two, with the finale airing on August 4, at the end of the season.

We do not yet know when the second part of Outlander season seven will be released, but it is likely that it will be released sometime in the year 2024.

It is only possible to watch the series on the Starz channel or through the Starz app as the only way to watch it.

In terms of the standalone streaming service, the cost is normally $9 per month, but the streamer is offering a special deal where new subscribers can get their first three months for just $5 per month.

As part of a Starz subscription, you can watch all past and future seasons of Outlander, Blood of My Blood, the forthcoming prequel to Outlander, as well as other original series like Party Down, the Power Book franchise, Black Mafia Family and Gaslit, as well as movies like Spider-Man: No Way Home, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Bad Boys for Life, Jumanji, etc.

