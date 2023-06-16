The Last Of Us House To Be Part Of Halloween Horror Nights 2023

(CTN News) – The Last of Us has stood out as one of the most influential horror games of all time.

The effectiveness of its post-apocalyptic world has earned it a huge fan base.

As HBO continued the success of this concept with an acclaimed television series, Universal Studios is offering a brand new way to immerse yourself in the disturbing world of the game, with a creepy haunted house at this year’s Halloween Horror Nights attraction showcasing the disturbing world of the game.

Universal Orlando Resort will open The Last of Us house on September 1st and Universal Studios Hollywood will open it on September 7th as part of Halloween Horror Nights.

The press release states that “Set in a ravaged civilization, where Infected and Hardened survivors run rampant, the video game The Last of Us, which celebrates its 10th anniversary this year, has captured audiences’ attention from its very inception.”

It is now possible for guests to get a real-life experience that allows them to enter the terrifying world of the game directly.”

“The Last of Us haunted houses on both coasts will propel guests into a world of carnage and mayhem, as they follow in the footsteps of the game’s protagonists, Joel and Ellie, on a brutal journey across a world plagued by a fungal virus that transforms humans into various forms of a new threat known as the Infected.

It is essential for guests to navigate through the Pittsburgh Quarantine Zone, in a desperate attempt to escape and survive, as they encounter the Infected — Runners, Stalkers, and Clickers — as well as The Hunters, a band of hostile humans.

Among the iconic locations from the video game are the creepy and desolate Hotel Grand as well as the labyrinth of dark and dank tunnels.

It is an honor for us to be part of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights The Last Of Us lineup as a massive Halloween Horror Nights fan and frequent attendee.

The collaboration with Universal has been a thrilling experience for Naughty Dog, bringing to life the game world and focusing on even the tiniest details that our fans are aware of,” said Neil Druckmann, Co-President of Naughty Dog.

It is the perfect time for fans to team up with Joel and Ellie and face off with Clickers, Raiders, and much more following the 10th anniversary of The Last of Us.

“The world inside Halloween Horror Nights offers a multitude of suspenseful and horrifying opportunities to provide guests with a unique experience that can only be found at Halloween Horror Nights,” said John Murdy, Executive Producer of Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Ticket sales for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort and Universal Studios Hollywood have begun.

