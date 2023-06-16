The Flash Director Will Make The First Batman Movie

(CTN News) – As a result of the recent release of his new film, The Flash, Andy Muschietti has been tapped to direct Batman:

The Brave and the Bold, the first Batman film in James Gunn and Peter Safran’s new, official DC Studios continuity (as opposed to the sequel to Robert Pattinson’s The Batman which exists under the DC Elseworlds label, which is non-canonical).

Muschietti has worked with The Flash Batman on at least two occasions (Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton), so he has had some experience with the character.

The Brave and the Bold was one of the projects Gunn and Safran announced when they announced their first slate of DC Studios projects earlier this year.

It is based on a Grant Morrison comic series and features Bruce Wayne as Batman, as well as his biological son Damian as Robin, who – as is obvious – is also a trained assassin.

At the moment, the project does not have a screenwriter attached to it. As Gunn pointed out, the film is considered to be a beginning of the creation of “the Bat Family” within the DC Universe.

According to Gunn and Safran, when they saw The Flash before taking over DC Studios, they knew they were in the hands of a visionary director who was also a huge DC fan.

This is a magnificent film – funny, emotional, thrilling – and Andy’s affinity for the characters and this world is evident in every frame.

Therefore, when it came to selecting a director for The Brave and the The Flash Bold, there was only one option. Thanks to Andy, I was able to say yes.”

Although there are many people who disagree with Muschietti’s quality, there is a strong case to be made that Muschietti would be a good choice for The Brave and the Bold despite the fact that not everyone agrees with him.

Among the many things I find appealing about The Flash is the way he handles Michael Keaton’s Batman as a less tormented loner and more a paternal foil for the younger heroes of the story, and it seems well suited to the return of Batman and Robin to cinema screens for the first time since Joel Schumacher’s ill-fated 1997 film.

In addition to his work on The Flash, Muschietti has created two part adaptations of Stephen King’s It and the horror breakout Mama for Warner Bros.

Among the other projects in DC Studios’ reboot, titled “Chapter One: Gods and Monsters,” are Superman Legacy (written and directed by Gunn), The Authority, Supergirl, Swamp Thing, as well as the TV series Creature Commandos, Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, and Wonder Woman prequel Paradise Lost (which will be directed and produced by Gunn).

In view of the fact that Gunn and Safran appear to have their priorities straight when it comes to lynchpin heroes like Superman and Batman.

