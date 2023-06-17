Connect with us

World’s Largest Indoor Harry Potter Theme Park Opens in Japan

Published

23 seconds ago

on

Harry Potter Theme Park

The world’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opened Friday in Tokyo, welcome fans wanting to immerse themselves in the popular film series’ magical world. The Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo — The Making of Harry Potter is the second theme park based on the film series, following one in the United Kingdom that has drawn over 17 million people since its opening in 2012.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was performed, with Tom Felton, the British actor who played Harry Potter’s rival Draco Malfoy in the films, and other visitors “casting a spell” with local youngsters.

Ayaka Murayama, a 26-year-old Tokyo office worker, arrived dressed in a robe and holding a wand as well as one of the Harry Potter novels by British author J.K. Rowling, on which the films are based.

“I’ve been a huge fan since elementary school.” “I’m overjoyed to have a nearby location where I can immerse myself in the world of wizardry,” she remarked.

In addition to the attractions, visitors may enjoy afternoon tea and other traditional British delicacies like fish and chips and roast beef at the theme park’s restaurants and cafés, as well as beverages inspired by the novels and films.

The park, run by Warner Bros. Studios Japan, is only accessible by reservation, with tickets costing $6,300 ($45) for those aged 18 and over, $5,200 for those aged 12 to 17, and $3,800 for children aged 4 to 11.

The park, located in Tokyo’s Nerima Ward, was created on the 30,000-square-meter site of what was formerly one of the capital’s largest amusement parks. After over 100 years in existence, Toshimaen Park will close in August 2020.

harry potter japan

Happy Potter Fans in Japan

Harry Potter has a significant fan base in Japan, with a large following of enthusiastic fans. The popularity of the Harry Potter series has spread worldwide, and Japan is no exception. The books, movies, and merchandise related to the series have been widely embraced by Japanese fans.

In Japan, the Harry Potter series is known as “ハリー・ポッター” (Harī Pottā) in Japanese. The books have been translated into Japanese, and the movies have been dubbed or subtitled for the local audience. The Japanese translations have been well-received, and the series continues to be popular among readers of all ages.

One of the most notable Harry Potter-related attractions in Japan is The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka. This theme park area immerses visitors in the world of Harry Potter, allowing them to explore iconic locations such as Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade Village, and Diagon Alley. Visitors can enjoy rides, shows, and themed shops and restaurants inspired by the series.

There are also numerous Harry Potter fan events, exhibitions, and cosplay gatherings held throughout Japan. Fans come together to celebrate their love for the series, dress up as their favorite characters, participate in trivia contests, and engage in other activities related to the Harry Potter universe. These events provide opportunities for fans to connect with each other and share their passion for the series.

In addition to official events, there are numerous Harry Potter fan clubs, online communities, and social media groups in Japan where fans can interact and discuss their favorite aspects of the series. These communities often organize meet-ups, discussions, and other activities to further engage with the Harry Potter fandom.

Overall, Harry Potter has a dedicated and vibrant fan base in Japan, with fans of all ages continuing to enjoy and celebrate the magical world created by J.K. Rowling.
