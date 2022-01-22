When Does ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Premiere on Netflix?

Ozark fans are going through a bittersweet time. On the one hand, Season 4 debuts this week after almost two years without it. Furthermore, we won’t see the Byrde family again after this season.

The twists and turns of this crime tale are always a mystery. Have you been wondering what Ozark Season 4’s two parts are about? Wondering when it will be available? Here are the answers.

What is the release date for Ozark? What is the start date for Ozark Season 4?

Your family and you have been waiting for this moment for a long time. The first episode of Ozark’s fourth season will premiere on Netflix this Friday, January 21. There is a chance that you won’t be able to see the new episodes right away. New episodes are usually streamed after a few minutes.

When is Ozark Season 4 starting?

Do you love Netflix originals? Then this is right up your alley. On Friday, January 21, all episodes of Ozark Season 4, Part 1 will be available on Netflix. Those of you on the West Coast will have to wait until midnight. For those living on the East Coast, 3 a.m. marks the earliest you can start watching.

Ozark Season 4, Part 1 has how many episodes?

Ozark Season 4 is divided into two parts, each with seven episodes. As a result, this season will consist of 14 episodes, an upgrade over the show’s usual 10. I’m glad to hear that. This crime family saga will end in a few weeks, but there is bad news: You will have to wait. The second part of the series will not be available on Netflix until after Part 1.

Does Ozark have a final season? Are there more episodes of Ozark planned?

In both cases, yes. Let’s talk about it. The Netflix original series produced by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams will conclude with its fourth season. There will, however, be more episodes of Ozark on Netflix after this Friday since this installment was split into two. We’re getting closer to the end, but it’s not here yet.

