Ozark Season 4 Release Date And Time: Where You Can Watch It?

Ozark fans have eagerly anticipated the release of the final season of the show, Ozark Season 4 will be available on Netflix. Despite the fact that only part of the final season will be released this week, fans have been eagerly awaiting the show’s trailer ever since it was released.

There is a separate fanbase for Ozark. It has been entertaining the audience for three seasons, and the fourth season of the crime drama has generated an intense buzz. This series follows the journey of Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and Wendy Byrde (Laura Linney) as they attempt to launder money under the direction of a drug cartel boss, Omar Navarro.

The release date of the fourth installment of the popular series is getting closer, so we bring you every detail about it, from the filming locations to the ending of season 4.

Where You Can Watch Ozark season 4 part 1

The first part of Ozark season 4 will be available for streaming on Netflix at 3 a.m. Eastern Time on Friday, January 21.

Ozark release date and time in US, UK, Australia, and India

This year, Ozark 4 will be released in two parts. On 21st January 2022, the first part will be released. It will contain seven episodes. The second part will be released later this year. Streaming of the show will begin at 1.30 PM in India, 3:00 am in the US, 8:00 am in the UK, and 7:00 pm in Australia.

Ozark series’ cast:

Jason Bateman portrays Marty Byrde and Laura Linney portrays Wendy Byrde. The characters of Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner) will return in the final season. Julia Garner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery, and Felix Solis are also on the list. Netflix has confirmed that their Ozark series is coming to an end with season four.

Ozark season 4 trailer

