Connect with us

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Became Parents Via Surrogate
Advertisement

Entertainment

Meat Loaf, Who Sang 'Bat Out of Hell,' Died at 74

Entertainment Trending News

Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022: Performers, Date, Location & More

Entertainment Trending News

Pepsi Releases the Trailer for Super Bowl Halftime Show 2022

Entertainment Trending News

Louie Anderson, Comic and 'Baskets' Star, Died at 68 From Cancer

Entertainment Trending News

Pamela Anderson Files For Divorce From her 5th Husband, Dan Hayhurst

Entertainment Trending News

Meat Loaf, Rocker and 'Bat Out of Hell' Singer, Dies at 74

Entertainment Trending News

Redeeming Love Premiere - Where To Watch?

Entertainment Trending News

Redeeming Love’ Review: A Gold Rush-Era Film Without Cinematic Riches

Entertainment Trending News

'The Royal Treatment' Twitter Review, Winning Hearts Stars Laura Marano

Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Became Parents Via Surrogate

Published

22 mins ago

on

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby with the help of a surrogate, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts. Their wedding was a multi-day, multi-faith celebration two years ago. According to TMZ, the baby was born on Saturday, January 15, and was a girl.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas)

Vanity Fair’s February 2022 cover story revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Jonas had expressed their interest in becoming parents. “In response to her question about whether she would like to have children”, she said, “They’re a big part of our plans for the future”. “By the grace of God”, it will happen,” she said, adding that they were “ok with” slowing down if a baby did arrive.

Priyanka Chopra hinted at the new arrival with a joke she made during November’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special. While talking about her husband, Chopra joked, “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids.” “That’s why I’m so excited to announce that Nick and I are expecting!” She paused for effect. “To have fun tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”.

The final three dates on the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour are scheduled for Mexico City and Monterrey in late February. Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, and Citadel will be available on Amazon.

She is the fourth child to be born to the members of the Jonas family. Alena, 7, and Valentina, 5, were born to Kevin and Danielle Jonas, while Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed Willa a year ago.

 

Also Read: 

People Also Read

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement

You Should Also Check

Recent News

Beat the Odds

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Ads Block Detector Powered by codehelppro.com
Ads Blocker Detected!!!

We have detected that you are using extensions to block ads. Please support us by disabling these ads blocker.

I've disable Adblock How to disable AdBlocker?