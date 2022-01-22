Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Became Parents Via Surrogate

Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas recently welcomed a baby with the help of a surrogate, the couple announced on their Instagram accounts. Their wedding was a multi-day, multi-faith celebration two years ago. According to TMZ, the baby was born on Saturday, January 15, and was a girl.

Vanity Fair’s February 2022 cover story revealed that Priyanka Chopra and Jonas had expressed their interest in becoming parents. “In response to her question about whether she would like to have children”, she said, “They’re a big part of our plans for the future”. “By the grace of God”, it will happen,” she said, adding that they were “ok with” slowing down if a baby did arrive.

Priyanka Chopra hinted at the new arrival with a joke she made during November’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast Netflix special. While talking about her husband, Chopra joked, “We’re the only couple who doesn’t have kids.” “That’s why I’m so excited to announce that Nick and I are expecting!” She paused for effect. “To have fun tonight and sleep in tomorrow!”.

The final three dates on the Jonas Brothers’ Remember This tour are scheduled for Mexico City and Monterrey in late February. Priyanka Chopra recently appeared in The Matrix Resurrections, and Citadel will be available on Amazon.

She is the fourth child to be born to the members of the Jonas family. Alena, 7, and Valentina, 5, were born to Kevin and Danielle Jonas, while Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed Willa a year ago.