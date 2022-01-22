Fans of ‘Fight Club’ pay tribute to Meat Loaf: “His name is Robert Paulson”

After the news of Meat Loaf‘s death broke, fans took to social media to share their memories of the 74-year-old Fight Club actor and rock musician. “His name is Robert Paulson.” Many of these quotes are from Fight Club.

Grammy-winning musician Meat Loaf started out on Broadway before releasing the seminal 1977 rock album Bat Out of Hell. The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World were among the movies and TV series he appeared in during his career.

Must Read:

The scene-stealing performance Meat Loaf gave in David Fincher’s 1999 film Fight Club remains one of his most memorable. Bob Paulson is an ex-body builder who suffers from testicular cancer because he used steroids in the past.

When news of Meat Loaf‘s death was announced, many fans paid tribute online by quoting the iconic chant that followed his character’s death in Fight Club (“His name is Robert Paulson“) and became a popular catchphrase in the years following the film’s release.

Bob Paulson, that’s his name! “What a career!” one fan tweeted. “R.I.P. Meat Loaf!”

Must Read:

“Rest in peace, Meat Loaf,” wrote another user on Twitter. It’s a huge loss to music to lose such a great vocalist. His name is Robert Paulson.”

Below you’ll find more social media memories.

His name is Robert Paulson!

What an incredible career.

R.I.P. Meat Loaf! pic.twitter.com/C69YIdfpfq — Majestic (@MajesticResists) January 21, 2022

Rest in Peace, Meat Loaf. What an absolute beast of a vocalist and a huge loss to music.

His name is Robert Paulson. pic.twitter.com/fDNtJ5Ep56 — Jack Trust (@Trusty_Jack) January 21, 2022

His name is Robert Paulson. R.I.P. And thank you, Meat Loaf, for "I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That)" because that is an absolute banger and it is the music that shall endure. pic.twitter.com/87yBIJ4ByH — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) January 21, 2022

“In death a member of project mayhem has a name. His name is Robert Paulson. His name is Robert Paulson”. Rest in Peace Meatloaf pic.twitter.com/tQzqC4Gpvl — Cybernik (@TheCybernik) January 21, 2022