Fans of ‘Fight Club’ pay tribute to Meat Loaf: “His name is Robert Paulson”

Published

12 mins ago

on

Meat Loaf

After the news of Meat Loaf‘s death broke, fans took to social media to share their memories of the 74-year-old Fight Club actor and rock musician. “His name is Robert Paulson.” Many of these quotes are from Fight Club.

Grammy-winning musician Meat Loaf started out on Broadway before releasing the seminal 1977 rock album Bat Out of Hell. The Rocky Horror Picture Show and Wayne’s World were among the movies and TV series he appeared in during his career.

The scene-stealing performance Meat Loaf gave in David Fincher’s 1999 film Fight Club remains one of his most memorable. Bob Paulson is an ex-body builder who suffers from testicular cancer because he used steroids in the past.

When news of Meat Loaf‘s death was announced, many fans paid tribute online by quoting the iconic chant that followed his character’s death in Fight Club (“His name is Robert Paulson“) and became a popular catchphrase in the years following the film’s release.

Bob Paulson, that’s his name! “What a career!” one fan tweeted. “R.I.P. Meat Loaf!”

“Rest in peace, Meat Loaf,” wrote another user on Twitter. It’s a huge loss to music to lose such a great vocalist. His name is Robert Paulson.”

Below you’ll find more social media memories.

 

 

 

 

