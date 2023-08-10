Connect with us

Entertainment

Disney's Streaming Service Will Cost More As Iger Reduces Expenses
Advertisement

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Reveals 1989 (Taylor's Version) At L.A. Concert

Entertainment

Cardi B's Thrown Microphone Sells For Nearly $100,000 At eBay Auction In Las Vegas

Entertainment

Sandra Bullock's Partner Bryan Randall Dies After 3 Year Battle with ALS

Entertainment

Oscar Winning Director of The Exorcist William Friedkin Dies at 87

Entertainment

One Piece Episode 1072 Release Date And Spoilers

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [Aug 4th-6th]

Entertainment

Hollywood Actor Mark Margolis Dies Aged 83

Entertainment

In Heartstopper Season 2, The Gut Punches Go Way Beyond Romantic Nonsense.

Entertainment

Taylor Swift Announces Additional Eras Tour Dates For Fall 2024 In U.S. And Canada

Entertainment Gaming

UNO Quatro: Mattel's Quest For The Inaugural "Chief UNO Player" -Qualifications & How To Apply

Entertainment

OFFICIAL: Blackpink's Jisoo And Actor Ahn Bo-hyun Confirmed To Be In A Relationship

Entertainment

TMNT: Mutant Mayhem Has a Surprise Cameo From MrBeast

Entertainment

Lizzo Faces Damaging Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment

Entertainment

LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT

News Entertainment

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies at Age 70

Entertainment

What Is a Silent Disco and How Does It Work?

Entertainment

Cardi B Throws Microphone at Woman Who Threw a Drink at Her During Concert

Entertainment

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 28th-30th]

Entertainment

Disney’s Streaming Service Will Cost More As Iger Reduces Expenses

Published

11 seconds ago

on

Disney's Streaming Service Will Cost More As Iger Reduces Expenses

(CTN News) – It has been revealed that Disney will be raising the prices of its streaming service by more than a quarter in order to increase its profitability under its new chief executive, Bob Iger.

With effect from October, the US entertainment giant will increase the monthly cost of Disney+ to $13.99 per month, an increase of 27 percent compared with the previous price.

There is also a plan by Disney to roll out its ad-supported subscription tier internationally at a price of £4.99, starting in the UK.

As a result of this, the streaming service is continuing to lose paying subscribers at a rapid rate.

In the three months leading up to July, Disney+ lost another 11.1m subscribers, bringing the total number of subscribers for the service to 146.7m.

In February, Disney+ announced that its subscribers had dropped for the first time in the past year, and since then it has continued losing viewers.

Although the streaming service recorded a loss of $512 million (£402 million), it was less than half that recorded during the same period last year, when it posted more than $1 billion in losses.

Disney has been able to narrow its losses as Mr Iger embarks on sweeping cuts to its spending, including plans for 7,000 workers to be laid off.

In order to turn the streaming business into a profitable venture,

Disney is investing billions of dollars to make the venture a success.

A recent report by indicated that the company spent $2.44 billion removing shows and movies from its online services and terminating its contracts with outside producers for the purpose of reducing costs.

According to Mr. Iger, Disney’s cost-saving measures are expected to result in savings in excess of its initial goal of $5.5 billion.

Earlier this year, Mr. Iger returned after an 11-month absence after shareholders became dissatisfied with the performance of the company under his successor, Bob Chapek.

Additionally, he is considering the future of the company’s linear TV division, which reported a 23 percent decline in profits during the third quarter.

By implying its ABC, Disney Channel and FX channels are “not core” to its future, Mr Iger appeared to hang a for sale sign over the company.

The share price of Disney has declined since he was reinstated at the helm of the company. The latest Pixar animated film, Elemental, received lukewarm critical reviews and had a weak opening weekend box office performance, suggesting that the company’s once-promising hit factory is not as successful as it once was.

Despite bringing in just $30 million on its first weekend, Elemental has since taken in $400 million.

Disney+ is also affected by the ongoing Hollywood writers’ and actors’ strikes, which may delay the release of future box office hits and shows.

SEE ALSO:

Taylor Swift Reveals 1989 (Taylor’s Version) At L.A. Concert

Cardi B’s Thrown Microphone Sells For Nearly $100,000 At eBay Auction In Las Vegas

Tragedy Strikes: Maui’s Fiery Catastrophe Claims Lives and Homes, Search and Rescue Operations Intensify
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs