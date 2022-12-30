Connect with us

Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed
Advertisement

Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' To Have a Second Season?

Entertainment

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

Entertainment

Maxi Jazz, The Lead Vocalist Of Faithless, Passed Away At The Age Of 65

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

Entertainment

Why Choose Switzerland For Your Next Magic Show?

Entertainment

Black Adam's Heat Vision Proves He'll Always Be a Villain

Entertainment

Hollywood To Adapt Warhammer Into a Film And TV Show Starring Henry Cavill

Entertainment

The Best Sports Movies For 2023

Entertainment

'BTS' JIN Begins Military Service At A Front-Line Boot Camp

Entertainment

Christmas Party Wines That Are Cheap And Cheerful

Entertainment

Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand Festival in 2023

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time's "2022 Entertainer Of The Year"

News Entertainment

TV and Film Star Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71

Entertainment

'Meghan Markle And Prince Harry' Netflix Documentary Release Date Revealed

Entertainment

TikTok Star Noodle The Pug Who Went Viral For "Bones, No Bones" Days Died At 14

Entertainment

Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale: What happened

Entertainment

‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Release in India has been Postponed

Published

7 mins ago

on

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed

(CTN News) – There were rumors that Fawad Khan’s most recent success, The Legend of Maula Jatt, was set to visit Indian theatres on December 30 despite an unofficial ban on Pakistani movies in India.

However, The Legend of Maula Jatt release was postponed indefinitely one day before it was scheduled.

There has been no official word from the certification agency, despite several reports claiming that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has canceled the release of the Fawad Khan movie in India.

No new date has been set for the movie’s release directed by Bilal Lashari, a spokeswoman for theatre operator INOX confirmed to indianexpress.com.

They claimed that the programming crew had informed us that the movie had been postponed. No new release date has been disclosed.

The Pakistani hit was scheduled to debut in Punjab on December 30, becoming the first cross-border movie to be released in India in 11 years.

Since the 2016 Uri incident, which claimed the lives of at least 19 members of the armed forces, Pakistani artists and films have been absent from India’s cultural landscape.

According to Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure, “it will be shown in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi at INOX where there are Punjabi-speaking people,” on December 26.

Ameya Khopkar, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), opposed the decision once it was announced that the movie would be released in India, claiming that his party would not let the film be shown in India.

The 1979 classic Maula Jatt has been transformed into The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie also stars Mahira Khan, most recently seen in the Bollywood flick Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Since its premiere in October, The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken the Rs. 200 crore barrier at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time.

Related CTN News:

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

‘BTS’ JIN Begins Military Service At A Front-Line Boot Camp

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time’s “2022 Entertainer Of The Year”
Related Topics:
Continue Reading