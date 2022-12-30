‘The Legend of Maula Jatt’ Release in India has been Postponed

(CTN News) – There were rumors that Fawad Khan’s most recent success, The Legend of Maula Jatt, was set to visit Indian theatres on December 30 despite an unofficial ban on Pakistani movies in India.

However, The Legend of Maula Jatt release was postponed indefinitely one day before it was scheduled.

There has been no official word from the certification agency, despite several reports claiming that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has canceled the release of the Fawad Khan movie in India.

No new date has been set for the movie’s release directed by Bilal Lashari, a spokeswoman for theatre operator INOX confirmed to indianexpress.com.

They claimed that the programming crew had informed us that the movie had been postponed. No new release date has been disclosed.

The Pakistani hit was scheduled to debut in Punjab on December 30, becoming the first cross-border movie to be released in India in 11 years.

Since the 2016 Uri incident, which claimed the lives of at least 19 members of the armed forces, Pakistani artists and films have been absent from India’s cultural landscape.

According to Rajender Singh Jyala, chief programming officer of INOX Leisure, “it will be shown in Punjab and a few theatres in Delhi at INOX where there are Punjabi-speaking people,” on December 26.

There are plans to release Pakistani actor Fawad Khan’s Pakistani film ‘ The Legend of Maula Jatt’ in India. It is most infuriating that an Indian company is leading this plan. Following Raj Saheb’s orders we will not let this film release anywhere in India. — Ameya Khopkar (@MNSAmeyaKhopkar) December 9, 2022

Ameya Khopkar, a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), opposed the decision once it was announced that the movie would be released in India, claiming that his party would not let the film be shown in India.

The 1979 classic Maula Jatt has been transformed into The Legend of Maula Jatt. The movie also stars Mahira Khan, most recently seen in the Bollywood flick Raees starring Shah Rukh Khan.

Since its premiere in October, The Legend of Maula Jatt has broken the Rs. 200 crore barrier at the global box office, making it the highest-grossing Pakistani movie of all time.

