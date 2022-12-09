BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time’s “2022 Entertainer Of The Year”

(CTN NEWS) – BLACKPINK, the South Korean pop phenomenon, has made history by becoming the first female pop group to win Time magazine’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year award.

Time Magazine listed the most influential people in each industry for the year on December 5. BLACKPINK is cited on the list as the year’s top entertainer.

The largest female band in the world and the trend-setting emblem of this generation is BLACKPINK, according to the magazine.

The K-pop group BLACKPINK was recognized in the magazine for their achievements during the year.

Including “Born Pink,” becoming the best-selling album by a Korean girl group and holding the title of the greatest musical act on YouTube.

After BTS, The Group Became The 2nd K-pop Group To Hold This Title.

According to CNN Entertainment, the group reflected on their journey from playing Coachella in 2019 to performing “Pink Venom” at the VMAs earlier this year in a Time story honouring the Entertainer of the Year award.

According to member Jennie, “We put in a lot of work so we could seem like superwomen.” At the end of the day, we’re just regular girls.

If we thought about this from a business perspective, we wouldn’t be able to achieve this, Jennie stated when discussing their journey of difficulties and success.”

The group was previously chosen as a nominee for TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020 and one of the musicians for TIME 100 NEXT in 2019.

BLACKPINK is presently on their “Born Pink” world tour, which will take them across Europe through the end of the year.

