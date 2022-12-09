Connect with us

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time's "2022 Entertainer Of The Year"
Advertisement

Entertainment

Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand Festival in 2023

News Entertainment

TV and Film Star Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71

Entertainment

'Meghan Markle And Prince Harry' Netflix Documentary Release Date Revealed

Entertainment

TikTok Star Noodle The Pug Who Went Viral For "Bones, No Bones" Days Died At 14

Entertainment

Fortnite Chapter 3 Finale: What happened

Entertainment

Fallout: New Vegas Has Every Raider Gang There Is To Offer

Entertainment Movies

Netflix's 'Troll' Takes Godzilla To New Heights - REVIEW

Entertainment

Morgan Wallen Announces 'One Night At A Time' World Tour For 2023

News Entertainment

Christine McVie of Fleetwood Mac Dies at Age 79

Entertainment

Everything You Should Know About Shoresy Season 2!

Entertainment World News

Anime Festival Asia (AFA) Returns To Singapore After A Long COVID Hiatus

Entertainment Gaming

Netflix To Develop A 'Brand-New AAA PC Game'

Entertainment

Indian Bollywood Star Amitabh Bachchan Wins Court Order for His Personality Rights

News Entertainment News Asia

Chinese-Canadian Pop Star Kris Wu Jailed for 13 Years in China

Entertainment Health

Study Reveals Bruce Lee's Possible Cause Of Death

Entertainment Movies

Netflix's 'Wednesday' Is The 'Addams Family' Spinoff We Need

Entertainment

Kenny Chesney To Kick Off His 2023 ‘I Go Back’ Tour With Kelsea Ballerini

Entertainment

Top Animation Movies To Watch Out For In 2023

Entertainment

Bob Dylan's Collection Of Love Letters Sell at Auction for $670K

Entertainment

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time’s “2022 Entertainer Of The Year”

Published

3 hours ago

on

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time's "Entertainer Of The Year 2022"

(CTN NEWS) – BLACKPINK, the South Korean pop phenomenon, has made history by becoming the first female pop group to win Time magazine’s 2022 Entertainer of the Year award.

Time Magazine listed the most influential people in each industry for the year on December 5. BLACKPINK is cited on the list as the year’s top entertainer.

The largest female band in the world and the trend-setting emblem of this generation is BLACKPINK, according to the magazine.

The K-pop group BLACKPINK was recognized in the magazine for their achievements during the year.

Including “Born Pink,” becoming the best-selling album by a Korean girl group and holding the title of the greatest musical act on YouTube.

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time's "2022 Entertainer Of The Year"

BLACKPINK Becomes First Female Act To Be Named Time’s “2022 Entertainer Of The Year”

After BTS, The Group Became The 2nd K-pop Group To Hold This Title.

According to CNN Entertainment, the group reflected on their journey from playing Coachella in 2019 to performing “Pink Venom” at the VMAs earlier this year in a Time story honouring the Entertainer of the Year award.

According to member Jennie, “We put in a lot of work so we could seem like superwomen.” At the end of the day, we’re just regular girls.

If we thought about this from a business perspective, we wouldn’t be able to achieve this, Jennie stated when discussing their journey of difficulties and success.”

The group was previously chosen as a nominee for TIME’s Person of the Year for 2020 and one of the musicians for TIME 100 NEXT in 2019.

BLACKPINK is presently on their “Born Pink” world tour, which will take them across Europe through the end of the year.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

TV and Film Star Kirstie Alley Dies at Age 71

‘Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’ Netflix Documentary Release Date Revealed

TikTok Star Noodle The Pug Who Went Viral For “Bones, No Bones” Days Died At 14
Related Topics:
Continue Reading