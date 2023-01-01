SIA Covers Her Face For What?

(CTN News) – On December 31, Sia performed at Miley Cyrus’s New Year’s Eve Party NBC special, and some fans have questioned why the singer often covers her face with wigs.

At Miley’s New Year’s Eve event, the Greatest singer performed a sensational performance alongside David Byrne. She has since left many fans with questions regarding her appearance.

There is no doubt that the 47-year-old singer has one of the most distinctive avatars in the music industry today. During most of her public appearances, she wears a wig that is distinctive from others.

There are two colors of hair in her wig, half black and half blonde, and she has thick bangs that cover half of her face, primarily her eyes.

Is there a reason why SIA covers her face?

An insider reported in 2014 that Sia said to Chris Connelly on Nightline that she hides her face with a wig because she does not wish to be “famous or recognizable.”

According to Chris, she said: “I do not want to be criticized for how I appear online.”

As Sia explained to James Corden during a 2016 “Carpool Karaoke” segment, she does not wear the wig when there is no camera present.

During an Op-Ed for Billboard published in 2013, the singer candidly discussed her struggles with fame.

“If anyone besides famous people knew what it was like to be a famous person, they would never want to be one.” Sia wrote in her poignant Op-Ed.

Her description of what it is like to be famous is further illustrated by a rather unique metaphor. “Imagine the stereotypical, highly opinionated, completely uninformed mother-in-law character as it is applied to every teenager with access to a computer in the world,” she writes.

SINGER’S MOVING NEW YEAR’S EVE SPECIAL

As part of her New Year’s Eve performance, Sia performed her viral song Unstoppable. While she sang the first verse of her 2016 song, the audience grooved to the beat.

On stage, she was joined by singer-songwriter David Byrne. Before David began the second verse, the duo sang the chorus together. Furthermore, they harmonized together while the live audience swayed to the music.

MILEY AND PARIS HILTON PERFORMED ALONGSIDE SIA

Miley sang the lyrics to Paris’ 2006 song, Stars Are Blind, in a pink cut-out dress.

Sia soon joined her on stage in her signature black and blonde wig, and the two gave a memorable performance as they grooved to Paris’ Stars Are Blind.

“I am ready for this”, Sia says as Paris enters the stage. A star-struck audience is then left transfixed by the trio’s performance of the iconic song.

