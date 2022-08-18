Thailand Movie Legend & Director Sombat Metanee has Dies at 85

(CTN News) – Sombat Metanee, one of Thailand’s most famous actors, died peacefully in his sleep today, according to a close friend.

He was hailed by Thai fans as a hero for making more than 2,000 movies and television shows.

Sombat Metanee once held the Guinness World Record for most film appearances with 617. Sombat Metanee featured in 40 films and shows a year at the height of his popularity, according to the media.

At the age of 23, he began acting in television series, talk shows, and advertisements.

As a result of appearing in an advertisement for a DVD player brand, AJ, he became even more famous to a new generation of film and TV viewers.

In the ad, he says…

The real hero is AJ DVD player, which translates to “AJ DVD player.”. This phrase became a catchphrase in the advertisement.

As a result of quitting the film industry, Sombat Metanee went to university to pursue a career in politics.

In 2006, he returned to studying and won a senate election. Due to a political coup, he wasn’t able to perform his duties.

An actor and friend of Sombat Metanee, Rong Kaomulkadee, posted on Facebook…

“I regret to inform you that Sombat Metanee passed away this morning. A little while ago, he fell asleep. Rest in peace, brother. Hope you live happily in heaven.”

Thai actors and actresses expressed their deep condolences to his family via social media. His death is considered a loss for the Thai entertainment industry.

Related CTN News: