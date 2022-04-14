Guinness World Records: Champions League ‘The Greatest Sports Competition In History

(CTN News) – UEFA Champions League (UCL) second-leg quarter-final tie between Real Madrid and Chelsea was declared the ‘greatest sports competition in history’ by the Guinness Book of World Records. After the first leg ended 3-1 in favor of the La Liga giants, the Blues fought back and forced the tie into extra time.

In the end, however, their comeback did not last as Karim Benzema once again was a thorn in their side as he scored a header goal in extra time to send the home fans into ecstasy. Real Madrid lost the second leg of the tie 3-2 on the day, but they won on aggregate 5-4, joining Villarreal in advancing to the semi-finals.

Real Madrid vs Chelsea Champions League game produced a classic

As a result of an outstanding hat-trick by star striker Karim Benzema, Real Madrid registered a 3-1 victory at Stamford Bridge against Chelsea, but they were blown away by the Blues in the second leg at home. Mason Mount opened the scoring for Thomas Tuchel’s side in the 15th minute before Antonio Rudiger equalized early in the second half.

In the 75th minute, the Blues’ dominance continued when Timo Werner added a third goal to their tally. Rodrygo equalized in the 80th minute for Carlo Ancelotti’s side to force extra time.

Despite being second-best for most of the night, Real Madrid was not denied a UEFA Champions League semi-final spot as Karim Benzema struck for the fourth time against Chelsea in the 96th minute. Having done well for the Blues to cross the ball into the box, the Frenchman made no mistake with his header as he put the ball comfortably past Edouard Mendy.

Madrid now faces Villarreal in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League after Unai Emery’s side shocked Bayern Munich 2-1 on aggregate. In the 88th minute of the game, Samuel Chukwueze scored the crucial winning goal for the Yellow Submarine after Robert Lewandowski had equalized for the Bayern in the 52nd minute.

