Entertainment Powerhouse Couple Alexandra Creteau and David Murrietta Jr Advocate for Change in the Justice System

The American justice system is reportedly rigged against the poor. As a result, the rich can buy their pre-trial freedom and even get lenient sentences compared to those from poorer and disadvantaged backgrounds. As a result, many individuals and organizations have clamored for changes in the system, and two of the prominent individuals using their platform to bring attention to the system are actor, social media influencer, and model David Murrietta Jr and his better half, Ukrainian actress Alexandra Creteau.

David Murrietta Jr and Alexandra Creteau are a Hollywood power couple who thrive through their shared love and strong partnership. Together, they help elevate each other’s careers and use their platform in the entertainment scene to bring attention to critical societal issues.

Before joining the entertainment industry, David Murrietta Jr had a career in law enforcement and held degrees in criminal justice and general business. However, his career in law enforcement ended when he suffered a significant knee injury. After that, he has exchanged his career with the force for the red carpets. He has worked as a stunt perfomer on many tv and film projects. He has also appeared in hit television shows like “Sunset Glory: Doolittle’s Heroes” and “Grey’s Anatomy,” and movies like “Internal Conflict,” “Vicious Circle,” “Underdog,” and “Land of the Haunted Dolls.” His most recent role as a stuntman was for the recent blockbuster Marvel film “Black Widow.”

Photo credit – Instagram: @alexandracreteau and @david_murrietta

Alexandra Creteau is a former Ukrainian Karate-do champion who found the spotlight at eighteen after becoming Champion of Ukraine in karate-do. She discovered her acting talent and made the career switch to the silver screen. She has worked on big projects like “American Horror Story,” “X-Men: New Mutants,” and some other indie film. Her most recent project is titled “The Memory Scanner,” where she plays the role of neuroscientist, helping overhaul the criminal justice system. With the movie set to hit the screen later in the year, the stunning actress and martial arts champion hope to highlight the current state of injustice in the American justice system, particularly how it is rigged in favor rich and famous.

In December 2021, the New York Post quoted the power couple in an article about the ongoing investigation on the gruesome death of two young women, Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola. In the interview, Alexandra and her husband David revealed that the alleged suspects in the double murder case, David Pearce and Brandt Osborn, divulged to them while on a shoot in November about partying with the victims and later dumping their bodies.

The stunning actress and martial arts champion hopes that her latest film appearance will highlight the current state of injustice in the American justice system, in particular how the rich and famous are more likely to get lenient sentences compared to those from poorer and disadvantaged backgrounds. The film comes at a time when Alec Baldwin, Travis Scott and Kyle Rittenhouse, suspects in Christy Giles and Hilda Marcela Cabrales-Arzola case have dominated headlines and divided opinions over the current state of the U.S. legal system.

In addition to being advocates for social justice, the couple also has a Youtube Channel named Dalex Vlogs, with over 10,000 plus subscribers and 900,000 views. Together, the two have witnessed massive growth, continuing to grow.

