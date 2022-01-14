Priyanka Chopra addresses Nick Jonas Divorce Rumors

Priyanka Chopra has spoken out about why she dropped her husband’s name from her social media accounts.

In November, Chopra’s Instagram handle was changed from @PriyankaChopraJonas to @PriyankaChopra, sparking divorce rumors surrounding the couple. Priyanka Chopra posted pictures to refute the accusations around the same time, but now she’s finally cleared the air in an interview with Vanity Fair. In addition, the couple talked about their future plans.

Related:

Posting pictures

Her fans noticed in November 2021 that Priyanka Chopra had removed the names of her husband from her Instagram account, and speculated that things were not going well in their three-year marriage.

Priyanka Chopra recently posted a picture of her and her husband embracing each other on Thanksgiving, showing everyone they’re still going strong.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

At that time, rumors swirled about the couple, and even Chopra’s mother was asked to comment. Madhu Chopra told Indian news outlet News18.com, “It’s all rubbish. Don’t spread rumors.”

Telling Fans to “Chill”

Chopra was on the promotional trail for The Matrix Resurrections in December. Along with Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Anne Moss, and Jada Pinkett Smith, she starred in the movie reboot.

“I just thought it would be funny if I had a username that matched my Twitter name. Relax, folks, it’s just social media.

Latest Interview with Her Husband

During the interview that accompanied Chopra’s cover, she opened up about her relationship with her husband Jonas.

As a result of the social media incident, her reaction was a “professional hazard,” but she also felt depressed.

As a result of social media, Chopra said, “it’s a very vulnerable feeling that everything behind you in the picture is going to be zoomed in on, and people will speculate.” He added that it’s just an occupational hazard. In real life, we give it more credence than it deserves, and I don’t think it needs it.”

Also Check: