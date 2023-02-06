Prince Harry Take Minute Man to a Whole New Level

During the American Revolution, a minute man was a man who agreed to be ready for military duty “at a minute’s notice,” but for Prince Harry, the term takes on a whole new meaning.

“Prince Harry only lasted five minutes,” according to the older woman who took his virginity.

The 38-year-old royal, who is now married to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, claimed in his explosive memoir Spare that his first sexual encounter was with a “beautiful older woman,” who has now been identified as 40-year-old Sasha Walpole, and that there was “no talking” throughout the intimate encounter, which took place in a field behind a pub to celebrate her 19th birthday in 2001.

She stated: “It was a wham-bam moment between two friends. I’m the one who stole Harry’s virginity. It was a wham-bam moment between two friends. Because we shouldn’t have been doing it, the sex was passionate and sparky. Something quickly led to another. We eventually ended up on the floor.

“I offered Harry a cigarette. I lit mine first, then his. We had just finished our cigarettes — Marlboro Lights — when it happened. He began kissing me. He was dressed in boxers. There was no chatting or talking. It was thrilling to see it happen. It was thrilling that everything was unfolding as it was. We were gone for 15 minutes, but the sex lasted about five.”

Sasha, who now works as a digger driver and is married with two children, met the Duke of Sussex while working as a stable girl at King Charles’ country retreat and went on to explain that the encounter was not planned but that he had a “lovely bum.”

On Sunday (February 5), she told The Sun: “We didn’t intend to do it, and it wasn’t planned. He was a young man. We were just friends, and it was a little naughty in the sense that it shouldn’t have happened.

“After that, I grabbed his bum and slapped him. It was done with just one hand. He had a beautiful peach bum — but he was young!”

Sasha agreed to speak out only after it came as a surprise to her that she was included in Harry’s book, which has sold more than three million copies worldwide, and she insisted she “did not invite” the attention into her otherwise peaceful life.

She stated: “Nobody warned me about the night being included in the book, and if Harry or his people had wanted to, they could have found me and told me. I live a peaceful life — I didn’t ask for this!”

Americans Love Affair Prince Harry and Meghan Ending

Following the release of their Netflix docuseries and the Duke of Sussex’s bombshell memoir Spare, America’s obsession with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appears to have peaked.

They have seen their popularity ratings plummet in less than a month and are reportedly receiving fewer invitations to glamorous events because A-listers are afraid of becoming the center of attention.

The couple, who were previously extremely popular in the United States, plummeted in the polls after Prince Harry launched a new attack on the royal family and revealed a slew of personal details, including how he lost his virginity to Sasha Walpole.

According to a December 5 poll of 2,000 US voters, Harry had a favorability rating of +38 prior to publication. That had dropped to -7 by January 16, according to pollsters Redfield & Wilton, while Meghan Markle had dropped to -13 from +23 on December 5.

Meanwhile, the couple’s invitations to high-profile events are dwindling amid reports that some of their closest celebrity friendships are fraying.

Since the release of Harry’s memoir Spare, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s popularity ratings in America have plummeted significantly.

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were interviewed by Oprah Winfrey in March 2021, the world was shocked by their allegations against the royal family, including that one member of the family made racist comments about their unborn child.

Hollywood Snubbing the Sussex’s

Despite having counted Ms Winfrey as a close friend for some time, The Times reports that there are concerns in Hollywood that the relationship between the neighbours has become strained.

This speculation was fueled last week in Los Angeles by a 25th anniversary party for beauty brand Anastasia Beverly Hills, which also served as an unofficial 69th birthday party for Ms Winfrey.

The event was attended by celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Sofia Vergara, and Jennifer Lopez, but the Duchess of Sussex was noticeably absent, leading some to speculate that she had been snubbed by Ms Winfrey.

Others, however, pointed out that this was not an official party for the star, but rather coincided with her birthday. It would have been the beauty brand, not the mogul, who would have sent out invitations.

Some speculated that Meghan Markle’s absence from the party indicated that her friendship with Oprah was fraying, but others pointed out that it was not her official birthday party.

More concerning for the couple may be royal commentators’ speculation that the couple is not being booked for high-profile events due to their celebrity.

‘I work with several publicists in LA and they say that Harry and Meghan aren’t considered for high-profile events because the fear is that all eyes will be on them and that will take away from the cause,’ American royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Times.

‘I think people are becoming hesitant to associate with them because they appear to be a dramatic couple who is fixated on the negative.’

This focus on ‘the negative’ is something Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have to change if they want to reverse their poll slump, with revelations in the pages of Spare thought to be a major factor in a drop in support for the entire royal family in both the US and the UK.

According to its publisher, Spare became the fastest-selling non-fiction book of all time on the day of its release earlier this month, topping sales charts around the world, including in the United States.