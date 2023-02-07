Episode 4 Of ‘The Last of Us’ To Release On HBO Max?

(CTN News) – With the first three episodes of The Last of Us now available on HBO Max, Joel and Ellie have begun their dark journey. On Sunday, episode 4 was released, and episode 5 will be on the streaming service next Friday (presumably to avoid competing with the big football game on Sunday).

The show is an adaptation of the legendary PlayStation video game franchise from Naughty Dog. Season 1 features nine episodes. A second season has also been renewed.

On Jan. 15, the show premiered to an audience of 10 million, with brand-new episodes every week until March 12.

Dates and times of The Last of Us’ release

Here is The Last of Us’ HBO Max release schedule. Should the company announce any changes or breaks, this will be adjusted. It will premiere at 6 p.m. Pacific Time (9 p.m. Eastern Time), the same time as last year’s House of the Dragon.

Now available: Episode 1

Now available: Episode 2

Now available: Episode 3

Now available: Episode 4

Friday, Feb. 10: Episode 5

Sunday, Feb. 19: Episode 6

Sunday, February 26: Episode 7

Sunday, March 5: Episode 8

Sunday, March 12: Episode 9

Does The Last of Us have an international release date?

There are several times for the show to drop globally at once:

Crave on the 28th at 9:30 p.m., Canada

Now and Sky Atlantic at 2 a.m. beginning Monday

Foxtel and Binge will broadcast at 1 p.m. Monday AEDT

Neon at 3 p.m. Monday.

How does The Last of Us work?

Joel and his upbeat pal Ellie travel across a ruined US in a world where a fungal brain infection transforms most of the population into violent cannibals.

What is the cast like?

Pedro Pascal stars as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie in the series. There are also appearances by Nick Offerman, Anna Torv from Fringe, and Melanie Lynskey from Yellowjackets.

Do you have trailers?

The show was teased by HBO. With each upcoming installment, the company releases a trailer and episode preview.

Is it scary?

With plenty of intense moments, it’s more thriller than horror. The Infected don’t appear often — Joel and Ellie deal with more survivors than monsters — but when they do, they are very effective.

Is it necessary for me to have played the games?

I don’t. Retelling the events of the first game, which was released in 2013, the show expands on some storylines and background elements.

A flashback scene was added by the creative directors of the game series, Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann (creators of HBO’s Chernobyl).

However, The Last of Us and its 2020 sequel are some of the most engaging video games ever created. Definitely check out the show if it intrigues you. In addition to PS3, PS4 and PS5, there will also be a PC version on March 3, while the second game will only be available on PS4.

