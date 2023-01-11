Trailer For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’ Stars Paul Rudd

(CTN News) – Despite the fact that Quantomania is not a real word, it contains both the words Ant-Man. As the previous two “Ant-Man” films were brimming with visual flair, we should expect some playfulness when the title is displayed.

We can also expect a lot of computer-generated imagery, as the latest trailer makes it clear that the majority of the film will take place in the “quantum realm,” a micro-universe similar to a subatomic Atlantis. Out of this world.

In any case, Paul Rudd returns to the role of Scott Lang. His primary motivation is to reclaim the time he has lost with his daughter, played by Kathryn Newton.

As a child, remember how cute she was in the last film, playing on a pretend action-adventure obstacle course in the house? It would be impossible to resist the temptation to deal with the devil in order to regain that.

The devil in this case is Kang the Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors, who portrayed the character in the Disney+ series “Loki.” Also, keep an eye out for MODOK, a fan-favorite villain created by Jack Kirby. It’s that robot dude with a giant face.

In this final installment of the “Ant-Man” trilogy, Peyton Reed returns as director, but from the trailer, it appears to be much more serious than the previous two.

The film lacks the zing that Rudd (and Evangeline Lilly) can so easily pass back and forth, and since so much of it is set in the quantum realm, the clever use of shifting perspectives is not present.

Many people believe the “Ant-Man” films are all about bathtubs appearing like giant smooth canyons, or shrinking down a skyscraper and moving it around like a suitcase.

When it hits theaters on February 17, we will be able to determine whether there is any of that in the new Ant-Man film.

Does Ant-Man become an avenger?

No iteration of Ant-Man becomes involved with the Avengers in any capacity until Lang teams up with Steve Rogers during the events of Captain America: Civil War, and Lang does not become an official Avenger until the events of Avengers: Endgame.

