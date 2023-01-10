Connect with us

Entertainment

'Inside Job' Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal
Advertisement

Entertainment

'Wednesday' Season 2 Released By Tim Burton

Movies Entertainment

20 Best Movies You Shouldn't Miss In 2023 bbc

Entertainment

Review: 'M3GAN' - Blumhouse's Slick New Killer Doll Entertains

Entertainment

SIA Covers Her Face For What?

Entertainment

'The Legend of Maula Jatt' Release in India has been Postponed

Entertainment

‘Avatar: The Way of Water' Hits $1 Billion Globally in Just 14 Days

Entertainment Gaming

The Three Best Gambling Scenes In Movies

Entertainment

Netflix's 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' To Have a Second Season?

Entertainment

Netflix: 10 Shows To Binge-Watch From 2022

Entertainment

BTS' Jimin Sends A Heart-Touching Message To Jin For Christmas

Entertainment

Maxi Jazz, The Lead Vocalist Of Faithless, Passed Away At The Age Of 65

News Entertainment

Netflix Putting an End to Password Sharing in 2023

Entertainment

Why Choose Switzerland For Your Next Magic Show?

Entertainment

Black Adam's Heat Vision Proves He'll Always Be a Villain

Entertainment

Hollywood To Adapt Warhammer Into a Film And TV Show Starring Henry Cavill

Entertainment

The Best Sports Movies For 2023

Entertainment

'BTS' JIN Begins Military Service At A Front-Line Boot Camp

Entertainment

Christmas Party Wines That Are Cheap And Cheerful

Entertainment

Travis Scott to headline Rolling Loud Thailand Festival in 2023

Entertainment

‘Inside Job’ Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

Published

19 mins ago

on

'Inside Job' Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

(CTN News) – According to reports, there will not be a second season of Inside Job. This is the adult animated conspiracy theory comedy series created by Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch.

Earlier this week, Takeuchi confirmed that the show would not be renewed for Season 2 on Twitter, a decision that reversed the previously announced renewal of the show.

It is with a great deal of sorrow that I have to confirm that Inside Job Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job, Takeuchi tweeted.

In the past few years, these characters have become like real people to me. I am devastated that I won’t be able to watch them grow up as I have over the years.

Takeuchi continued on to say, “Reagan and Brett deserved to find true Inside Job happiness and a happy ending.”

My desire would have been to be able to share what was planned with all of you in advance; I would have loved to have done so. Thank you all for coming along for the ride with me.

I would like to thank everyone who watched the video. Even though I am sad about the loss of these characters, it helps to know that there are many out there who care just as much about them as I do.

There were a number of actors in the series, including Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke. Furthermore, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, and Brett Gelman.

There is an adult animated comedy called Inside Job about the shadow government – and a dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies on a daily basis.

It can be tricky for Reagan Ridley, who has an anti-social personality, to navigate the office culture at Cognito Inc., with all its convoluted coverups, secret societies, and masked office etiquette.

Even though she works in a workplace populated with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd duck.

This is because she believes the world could be a better place if only we all worked together.

She thinks she can make a difference, if only she could handle her unhinged father, who writes manifestos, and the irresponsible coworkers who surround her. This will enable her to finally get the promotion she’s always wanted.

In addition to serving as showrunner, Takeuchi executive produced the show. As part of the executive production team, Hirsch was also involved.

As a result, a total of 20 episodes were ordered for Inside Job Season 1, which was split into two parts of ten episodes each. These parts were to be released in October and November 2022, respectively. A renewal of the series for Netflix was announced in June.

The cancellation of Netflix has been confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson.

SEE ALSO:

Free Fire Redeem Code For Today January 9, 2023: 100% Working

5 GTA Online Vehicles You Can Still Buy In 2023

I Was Curious About The OnePlus 11 5G, But Now I’m Paying Attention
Related Topics:
Continue Reading