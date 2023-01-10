‘Inside Job’ Is Cancelled By Netflix, Reversing Its Season 2 Renewal

(CTN News) – According to reports, there will not be a second season of Inside Job. This is the adult animated conspiracy theory comedy series created by Gravity Falls writer Shion Takeuchi and Gravity Falls creator Alex Hirsch.

Earlier this week, Takeuchi confirmed that the show would not be renewed for Season 2 on Twitter, a decision that reversed the previously announced renewal of the show.

It is with a great deal of sorrow that I have to confirm that Inside Job Netflix has decided to cancel Season 2 of Inside Job, Takeuchi tweeted.

In the past few years, these characters have become like real people to me. I am devastated that I won’t be able to watch them grow up as I have over the years.

Takeuchi continued on to say, “Reagan and Brett deserved to find true Inside Job happiness and a happy ending.”

My desire would have been to be able to share what was planned with all of you in advance; I would have loved to have done so. Thank you all for coming along for the ride with me.

I would like to thank everyone who watched the video. Even though I am sad about the loss of these characters, it helps to know that there are many out there who care just as much about them as I do.

There were a number of actors in the series, including Lizzy Caplan, Christian Slater and Clark Duke. Furthermore, Andrew Daly, Bobby Lee, John DiMaggio, Tisha Campbell, and Brett Gelman.

There is an adult animated comedy called Inside Job about the shadow government – and a dysfunctional team whose daily grind is committing the world’s conspiracies on a daily basis.

It can be tricky for Reagan Ridley, who has an anti-social personality, to navigate the office culture at Cognito Inc., with all its convoluted coverups, secret societies, and masked office etiquette.

Even though she works in a workplace populated with reptilian shapeshifters and psychic mushrooms, she’s seen as the odd duck.

This is because she believes the world could be a better place if only we all worked together.

She thinks she can make a difference, if only she could handle her unhinged father, who writes manifestos, and the irresponsible coworkers who surround her. This will enable her to finally get the promotion she’s always wanted.

In addition to serving as showrunner, Takeuchi executive produced the show. As part of the executive production team, Hirsch was also involved.

As a result, a total of 20 episodes were ordered for Inside Job Season 1, which was split into two parts of ten episodes each. These parts were to be released in October and November 2022, respectively. A renewal of the series for Netflix was announced in June.

The cancellation of Netflix has been confirmed by a Netflix spokesperson.

