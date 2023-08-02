Connect with us

Entertainment

Lizzo Faces Damaging Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment
Advertisement

Entertainment

LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT

News Entertainment

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies at Age 70

Entertainment

What Is a Silent Disco and How Does It Work?

Entertainment

Cardi B Throws Microphone at Woman Who Threw a Drink at Her During Concert

Entertainment

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 28th-30th]

Entertainment News

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu's Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

Entertainment

Understanding the Vinyl Revival: A Guide to Starting Your Record Collection

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

Entertainment

baby Baji Actress Aina Asif Swimming Pool Videos and Photos Go Viral on Internet

Entertainment News

Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update

Entertainment

Invincible Season 2 Is Split Into Multiple Parts, And a New Trailer Has Been Released

Entertainment

'Barbie' Dominates The Box Office With A Staggering $70.5 Million Opening Day

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

Entertainment

Legendary New Yorker Crooner Tony Bennett's Cause of Death

Entertainment

Legendary Singer Tony Bennett, Icon Of The American Songbook, Passes Away At 96

Entertainment

Music Legend Tony Bennett Dies at Age 96 in New York

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 21st-23rd]

Entertainment

Lizzo Faces Damaging Lawsuit Alleging Sexual Harassment And Hostile Work Environment

Published

28 seconds ago

on

Lizzo

(CTN NEWS) – Lizzo, the Grammy-winning artist, is facing a civil lawsuit filed by three former dancers who allege she and her production company created a hostile work environment and engaged in sexual harassment.

The legal complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, accuses Lizzo of pressuring the dancers to interact with nude performers at a club in Amsterdam and shaming one of them for her weight gain before ultimately firing her.

The plaintiffs, Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez, have leveled multiple charges against Lizzo, including sexual, religious, and racial harassment, as well as disability discrimination, assault, and false imprisonment.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and specifically names Lizzo (Melissa Viviane Jefferson), her production company Big Grrrl Big Touring, Inc., and Shirlene Quigley, captain of her’s dance team, as defendants.

Representatives for Lizzo have not responded to emails seeking comment on the lawsuit.

According to the court filing, after performing a concert in Amsterdam, Lizzo and her crew attended a sexually themed show in the city’s Red Light District.

Allegedly, she encouraged cast members to touch the nude performers during the show, and she led a chant pressuring one of the dancers, Davis, to touch the breasts of a nude woman on stage.

Allegations of Sexual Harassment and Body Shaming Emerge Against Lizzo in Lawsuit

The complaint states that Davis reluctantly complied with the pressure, feeling mortified and with little regard for her bodily autonomy. The plaintiffs express their shock at how she showed little consideration for her employees and others present, even those she employed.

Despite her public advocacy for body positivity, she is accused of singling out Davis for her weight gain and criticizing her commitment to her role.

Davis was subsequently terminated in May for recording a meeting where Lizzo provided notes to the dancers about their performances, according to the lawsuit.

Additionally, Shirlene Quigley, who appeared as a judge on Lizzo’s reality show “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” is accused of imposing her Christian beliefs on the dancers.

The filing claims that Quigley referred to Davis as a “non-believer” and openly expressed her religious views to co-workers, claiming that nothing would stop her from discussing her faith.

Earlier this year, Lizzo won a Grammy for record of the year for her hit “About Damn Time,” and her global tour in support of her fourth studio album, “Special,” concluded last month.

RELATED CTN NEWS:

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 28th-30th]

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu’s Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs