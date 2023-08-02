Connect with us

Entertainment

LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT
Advertisement

News Entertainment

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies at Age 70

Entertainment

What Is a Silent Disco and How Does It Work?

Entertainment

Cardi B Throws Microphone at Woman Who Threw a Drink at Her During Concert

Entertainment

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 28th-30th]

Entertainment News

Canadian Diplomats Denied Access To Rapper Kris Wu's Appeal Trial In Beijing Following Rape Conviction

Entertainment

Understanding the Vinyl Revival: A Guide to Starting Your Record Collection

Entertainment News

Kevin Spacey Acquitted on 9 Sex Related Charges in the UK

News Entertainment

Singer and Songwriter Sinead O'Connor Dead at 56

Entertainment

baby Baji Actress Aina Asif Swimming Pool Videos and Photos Go Viral on Internet

Entertainment News

Chinese-Canadian Rapper Kris Wu Yifan Appeals Rape Conviction: Beijing Court Hearing Update

Entertainment

Invincible Season 2 Is Split Into Multiple Parts, And a New Trailer Has Been Released

Entertainment

'Barbie' Dominates The Box Office With A Staggering $70.5 Million Opening Day

News Entertainment News Asia

British Pop Band The 1975 Kicked Out of Malaysia Over Same Sex Kiss

Entertainment

Legendary New Yorker Crooner Tony Bennett's Cause of Death

Entertainment

Legendary Singer Tony Bennett, Icon Of The American Songbook, Passes Away At 96

Entertainment

Music Legend Tony Bennett Dies at Age 96 in New York

Entertainment

What To Watch This Weekend: Best TV Series & Movies [July 21st-23rd]

Entertainment

American Horror Story Teaser Shows Kim Kardashian In A Spooky Light

Entertainment

LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT

Published

12 seconds ago

on

LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT

(CTN News) – Fans were surprised to see Jonathan Majors in the latest LOKI SEASON 2 trailer, even though he has been Marvel’s new Big Bad for some time.

Despite Majors’ brief appearance as Victor Timely, a 20th Century variation of Kang, the fact that he will reprise the role (especially following domestic violence charges) tells us all we need to know about his role in Loki Season 2.

Almost everything. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding Majors’ involvement in Loki. No matter whether Marvel decides to edit down his appearance or release the series in its current form, it faces a serious moral dilemma.

It appears, however, that Kang is here to stay, and new Loki promotional images may have revealed when fans can expect to see him again.

There is one remaining still from Loki Season 2 that shows Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha Raw) dressed in the garb of the early 20th century.

In the same way that LOKI SEASON 2 (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) inevitably will, we can assume that she has travelled to the year 1901 to witness Victor Timely’s exploits.

There has already been a hint of a run-in between Quantumania and Timely during Quantumania’s credits scene, and it seems like Loki will be spending a good deal of its season at the turn of the century as well.

Ravonna’s image was taken from the season’s third episode, and this could be the first time we see Timely in the series.

As far as we know, Kang’s Gilded Age variant will appear in at least three of LOKI SEASON 2 six episodes, and it’s expected that much of that time will be spent with Ravonna.

It is noted that Ravonna and Kang have a complex relationship in the comics, where they are on-and-off lovers, and Ravonna serves as Kang’s primary motivation for jumping between the timelines.

As a result of this, she also becomes one of his biggest weaknesses when it comes to fighting the Avengers when the time comes.

It is possible that Marvel may choose not to adapt every aspect of Ravonna and Loki’s relationship, but it is clear that Ravonna will be playing a much bigger role in Loki Season 2.

At the end of Season 1, she became disillusioned with the TVA and set out on a quest to find out “the truth” behind the institution. She is on a search that is leading her to Kang, so there is a good chance that we will see him wherever she goes.

SEE ALSO:

What Is a Silent Disco and How Does It Work?

Pee-Wee Herman Actor Paul Reubens Dies at Age 70

The Witcher Season 3 Saved The Best For Last
Related Topics:
Continue Reading

Super Fast Internet

the best high-speed internet

Recent News

CTN News App

CTN News App

Volunteering at Soi Dog

Buy FIFA Coins

cheap fifa coins

Find a Job

Jooble jobs