LOKI SEASON 2 IMAGES DISCOVER A SURPRISING DETAIL OF THE KANG PLOT

(CTN News) – Fans were surprised to see Jonathan Majors in the latest LOKI SEASON 2 trailer, even though he has been Marvel’s new Big Bad for some time.

Despite Majors’ brief appearance as Victor Timely, a 20th Century variation of Kang, the fact that he will reprise the role (especially following domestic violence charges) tells us all we need to know about his role in Loki Season 2.

Almost everything. There is still a lot of uncertainty regarding Majors’ involvement in Loki. No matter whether Marvel decides to edit down his appearance or release the series in its current form, it faces a serious moral dilemma.

It appears, however, that Kang is here to stay, and new Loki promotional images may have revealed when fans can expect to see him again.

There is one remaining still from Loki Season 2 that shows Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha Raw) dressed in the garb of the early 20th century.

In the same way that LOKI SEASON 2 (Tom Hiddleston) and Agent Mobius (Owen Wilson) inevitably will, we can assume that she has travelled to the year 1901 to witness Victor Timely’s exploits.

There has already been a hint of a run-in between Quantumania and Timely during Quantumania’s credits scene, and it seems like Loki will be spending a good deal of its season at the turn of the century as well.

Ravonna’s image was taken from the season’s third episode, and this could be the first time we see Timely in the series.

As far as we know, Kang’s Gilded Age variant will appear in at least three of LOKI SEASON 2 six episodes, and it’s expected that much of that time will be spent with Ravonna.

It is noted that Ravonna and Kang have a complex relationship in the comics, where they are on-and-off lovers, and Ravonna serves as Kang’s primary motivation for jumping between the timelines.

As a result of this, she also becomes one of his biggest weaknesses when it comes to fighting the Avengers when the time comes.

It is possible that Marvel may choose not to adapt every aspect of Ravonna and Loki’s relationship, but it is clear that Ravonna will be playing a much bigger role in Loki Season 2.

At the end of Season 1, she became disillusioned with the TVA and set out on a quest to find out “the truth” behind the institution. She is on a search that is leading her to Kang, so there is a good chance that we will see him wherever she goes.

