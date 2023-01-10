I Was Curious About The OnePlus 11 5G, But Now I'm Paying Attention.

(CTN NEWS) – It should be no surprise that OnePlus will soon release the OnePlus 11 5G. The new phone, which OnePlus began accepting preorders for last week, will go on sale in China on Monday, January 9.

The phone, which follows last year’s OnePlus 10 Pro, is scheduled to go on sale worldwide on February 7.

It also follows the OnePlus 10T, which left us with a negative impression due to its dubious tradeoffs and perplexing value offer.

OnePlus fortunately, gave us a sneak preview of the 11 back in December. The new phone is now fully visible on the OnePlus China website.

I ate it up with the aid of Google Translate and was reminded of a passage from the movie Django Unchained starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

“Men, you piqued my interest. But you have my attention right now.”

Because the 11 would be the third generation phone to be introduced while OnePlus was partnered with the venerable camera manufacturer Hasselblad, I already had high expectations.

Hasselblad’s impact has mostly been felt in the background up until this point, with camera adjustments and useful software tools like the Xpan panoramic style.

Due to the collaboration, the OnePlus 11 could be the first device to include real new camera hardware.

OnePlus 11 Design

The design of the 11 continues where that of the 10 Pro ended. According to the website’s translation, the design of the OnePlus 11 was inspired by a “black hole in science fiction.”

However, the 11’s camera bump is circular on top with tapered edges that flow into the phone’s edge rather than the roughly square camera hump featured on the 10 Pro.

It reminds me of a leather attaché’s clasp. The camera bump’s design resembles the outline of Darth Vader’s helmet when the phone is held in landscape orientation.

On the website, the phone is shown in two colors. There are two colors: a matte green that isn’t quite British racing green and a textured black finish described as “silk glass” in the translated text.

I assume this indicates that the surface seems textured but is really simple flat glass.

The front of the phone hasn’t been seen in many pictures, but it features a waterfall-edged display extending off the device’s right and left sides.

On the top left side is a hole punch-shaped cutout that houses the front-facing camera.

An alert slider is discernible in a commercial video on the website, which also features dazzling, stylized close-ups of the OnePlus 11.

The button will reappear after being absent on the OnePlus 10T, according to a prior confirmation from OnePlus.

The Nubia Red Magic 8 includes a similar mechanical slider for switching the phone into gaming mode, and the 11 follows suit.

OnePlus 11 Specs

A 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a variable refresh rate that maxes out at 120Hz is included on the phone. The screen is an LTPO 3. The 10 Pro from last year has an LTPO 2 display.

Low-temperature polycrystalline oxide, or LTPO, enables high screen refresh rates without draining your battery.

The translated material claims that LTPO 3 is smoother and much more energy-efficient. According to a graphic, the display may slow down to 1Hz, the same refresh rate as the iPhone 14 Pro’s always-on screen.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor from Qualcomm, which powers the 11 on the inside, boasts a 25% quicker GPU and a 35% faster CPU, according to a press statement from OnePlus.

One of the first phones to use the new Qualcomm processor is the 11. The 11 also has 256GB or 512GB of storage and 16GB of RAM.

Dual 2,500 mAh batteries with 100W quick charging support power everything.

Except US versions, which were limited to 65W fast charging, the 10 Pro from last year featured the identical dual-battery configuration and enabled 80W fast charging.

The OnePlus 10T can charge 150W worldwide and 125W in the US. The iPhone 14 Pro offers 20W fast charging, for context.

According to OnePlus, the 11’s batteries can charge from zero to one hundred percent in 25 minutes.

Cameras Are Similar But Distinct

Like the 10 Pro, the OnePlus 11 boasts a 50-megapixel primary and 48-megapixel ultrawide camera system.

In contrast to the 10 Pro’s 8-megapixel sensor and 3.3x optical zoom, it also boasts a telephoto camera with a 32-megapixel sensor and a 2x optical zoom.

All of the image sensors, including the one in the new telephoto camera, were produced by Sony.

But you have to question whether the 32-megapixel sensor and short tele lens combination was chosen by OnePlus and Hasselblad because it produces better images than the tele on the 10 Pro.

If so, this is the first instance in which camera hardware has been designed due to the collaboration between OnePlus and Hasselblad.

The new telescopic camera can reportedly shoot pictures with more realistic color, according to translated language.

According to the website of OnePlus China, shots produced in portrait mode have superior simulated bokeh that resembles the appearance of pictures made with Hasselblad’s XCD medium-format lenses.

Sample images from the 11 are pleasing to the eye, with well-balanced colors and highlights that fade for skin tones.

Since practically every phone manufacturer’s website displays stunning shots taken with their phones, we should treat these pictures with a huge grain of salt.

Ah, marketing! Unfortunately, it is not stated if photo enhancements will also apply to video recording.

